Hello to my favorite soup enthusiasts,

I have loved seeing all of your Good Soup pics this week, and it gives us a great jumping off point for today’s post about stocking your kitchen. I encouraged you to try to make Good Soup without even making a trip to the grocery store, or by buying only what you absolutely needed to, and I’ve loved seeing so many of you make it using white beans, black beans, farro, brown rice, kale… all the subs.

The only thing that I personally had to buy to make the soup was collards! That’s IT! And that’s the power of a well stocked pantry.

If you stock your pantry using my list below, chances are you will only have to buy a few fresh ingredients every time you want to cook a What To Cook recipe.

As I discussed last week, I think grocery shopping hatred is one of the reasons that cooking can feel so daunting. Having to buy new spices, condiments, pastes and potions every time you want to make a new recipe can seriously rack up the bill. Not to mention, it takes a long time to shop for lot of ingredients.

Let’s dive in:

Here’s a picture of my pantry. JUST KIDDING, this is bigger than my bedroom! via Getty Images

a guide to a perfectly stocked (in my eyes) kitchen

spices

Kosher salt — it has a bigger grain and it is my preferred cooking salt. Flaky sea salt — for garnishing/”finishing” dishes. Black pepper — always in a grinder — it truly tastes so much better when freshly ground. Throw out those pepper shakers. Chili flakes — hit of heat. Cinnamon — love it in sweet and savory recipes. Coriander — aka ground cilantro seeds. In many countries, cilantro is actually referred to as coriander. It adds a citrusy undertone that really brightens up a dish. Cumin — a staple ingredient for Mexican, Indian, and so many other cuisines. Curry powder — curry powder and curry paste are totally different ingredients, and I love both! Dried oregano — a staple in Italian, Mexican, and many others. If you only keep one dried green herb on hand, make it oregano. Dried thyme — my second favorite dried green herb for adding an herbaceous earthiness to a dish. Garlic powder — the love of my cooking life. Garlic powder is my hardest working spice after salt. An instant hit of savory flavor. I. Love. Garlic powder! Garam masala — a fabulous Indian spice. Try throwing it on some carrots with olive oil and salt, roasting them on 425°F until tender, then topping with pistachios, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of yogurt. Nutmeg — a little teensy pinch in a savory dish like bolognese adds that “what IS that I taste?!” pizzazz. Paprika — smoked and plain paprika are staples in my cooking. Smoked adds a subtle smokiness, plain adds a subtle heat that isn’t spicy per-say, but livens things up.

condiment-ish things

Mayo - sandwiches, sauces, making dressings thicker! Dijon mustard - adding zip to marinade and dressings. Ketchup - because toddlers. Better than Bouillon - I am never without low-sodium chicken better than bouillon. I used to always have a Costco box of chicken stock, but wait a pain in the ass to store in a small kitchen! And it’s just even better! Mix 1 teaspoon of BTB with 1 cup of water and bam, you’ve got the perfect amount of stock, without wasting a whole container because you opened it and didn’t use the whole thing. Soup in the blink of an eye! Honey/maple syrup - my refined-sugar-free sweeteners of choice. I add it them to dressings, sauces, marinades. I drizzle honey over savory things like pizza. Jam - we are a jam house. Bonne Maman, strawberry or raspberry. We mix it into yogurt, make toast, and make jargaritas. Hot sauce — whatever brand you love, stock it. We’re not always trying to make things spicy, sometimes we just want a hit of vinegar-y contrast, and adding a small amount of hot sauce is the perfect way to bring a dish to life. Marinara sauce — oh marinara sauce, how I love you. I use you to make saucy baked eggs, cheater shakshuka, cheesy meatballs. I am never without a jar in the pantry. Anchovies — I use them mostly to make my caesar dressing, but there are so many ways to add these funky fellas to pastas or stews to add salty savory depth. I used to hate them, btw, they’re def an acquired taste and you still won’t catch me eating a whole one as a snack like so many of you tinned fish loving fools do. Curry paste — I am never without it. I use it for everything from stews to actual curries to salad dressings! Coconut milk — coconut rice is always just 20 minutes away. Fish sauce - a key ingredient in curries and other Asian dishes. I use it ALL the time. Soy sauce - always buy low-sodium so that we can control the salt while still adding the soy sauce flavor. I buy it by the gallon. Maybe it’s a half gallon? IDK, it’s huge, and I go through it at speed. Sriracha - I add it to stir fries, sauces, anything that needs some heat. Stir some into yogurt for a quick and easy sauce with roasted meats and veggies. Harissa/Gochujang/Sambal Oelek— I don’t always have all three, but I like to have at least one of these chili pastes in the fridge at all times.

oils and vinegars

Extra-virgin olive oil: the notion that we shouldn’t cook with EVOO because it has a low smoke point was recently debunked, so I’m trying to cook with it as much as possible! The brain and gut benefits are INCREDIBLE! I use the blue bottle for cooking with heat and the white one for sauces/dressings. If you want to try Kosterina, I 10/10 recommend it and my code is CARO15 (this is not sponsored!). Sesame oil: I use plain and toasted sesame oil interchangeably, but toasted has a much stronger flavor. Coconut oil: I like to add a tiny bit to my smoothie and I use it to for cooking Asian foods occasionally. Avocado oil: this is my go-to “neutral oil” when I’m cooking or making a dressing and I don’t want to olive-y taste to overpower. Balsamic vinegar: I like a really fancy balsamic. Again, Kosterina’s is incredible and thick and delish. The difference is incredible. I use it for everything from marinades to dressings to a quick drizzle. Apple cider vinegar: my favorite to make a salad dressing because of the mildly tangy flavor, but also for the gut benefits. Fun vinegars: vinegar is a fun thing to buy when you’re on vaca! Or maybe that’s just because I live in California and there are little specialty vinegar shops in every wine town. Fig balsamic, strawberry vinegar, etc!

grains and nuts and carby things

Farro/barley — I make various versions of farrotto all the time, and I like to make a big batch of plain farro to make or throw together salads with all week (greens, farro, leftover meat from dinner, a few veggies or fruits, a good dressing, a creamy cheese). Quinoa — I’ve kinda been on a break with quinoa lately, but it’s a great protein-packed base for saucy meals or side dish with veggies tossed in. Rice — brown and white jasmine, sushi, and arborio. I love rice. I also now keep frozen bags in the freezer. Pasta — I always have a million kinds of pasta in the pantry. I love finding new kinds of pasta at specialty stores. Raw cashews — so good when soaked and blended into soups or dressings for a delicious plant-based creaminess. Roasted salted nuts — for snacking and adding to salads. Pistachios, almonds, and peanuts are a few that I always have on hand.

dairy

Parmesan — the good stuff. Parmiggiano Reggiano. Always in the fridge. Sharp cheddar — preferably white, but it can be hard to find. For throwing in salads, making quick quesadillas, etc. Feta and/or goat cheese — one of these is always in there for salads and grain bowls. Greek yogurt — I swirl in a little jam and top it with fruits and nuts for a quick protein-packed breakfast or snack. Cottage cheese — I am deeply obsessed with Good Culture cottage cheese. On toast, in a bowl with fruit, on it’s own straight out of the container…

freezer

Potstickers/dumplings — Throw frozen potstickers and broccoli in a steamer basket, at the same time. Make a peanut sauce while they’re cooking. Bam, dinner is ready in 10 minutes. Trader Joe’s Party Meatballs — the boys love these cute little meatballs. Rice — instant side dish, ready in 3 minutes! I stir in butter, salt, and a fresh herb if I have it. I stirred in a few tablespoons of fresh chopped dill the other day and it was delightful. Blueberries— for my morning smoothie, when I’m in a smoothie phase.

produce

I try not to just randomly buy produce (other than lemons! I always have lemons) without it having a purpose. It never ends well. That being said, things I will grab because I know they will get eaten/used are: bananas, avocados, apples, mixed greens or romaine, all the hella expensive berries, yellow onions, shallots, and broccoli. Oh! And these days I always grab at least one Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms salad kit. TJ’s “dillicious” is my favorite.

What did I forget that I use all the time?! Y’all know my favorite spices just as well as I do at this point! What are your favorite things that you’re never without?

Leave a comment