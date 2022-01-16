(Find an index of WTC recipes here! And for a printer version of this recipe, scroll to the bottom of this post.)

Earlier this week, I was doing a bit of freezer organization (living the dream!!!) when I stumbled across a gigantic container labeled “BEEF RAGU.” It didn’t have a date, and I truly have zero recollection of making and freezing it. Perhaps I made it before Calum was born (i.e. — at least 17 months ago) for an easy postpartum meal. Food is technically only supposed to be in the freezer for 3 to 4 months, but this is a rule that I choose not to live by. The entire family ate it for dinner, it was delicious, and we all woke up the next morning, the contents of our stomachs unperturbed.

It got me thinking about what a true delight it is to have a freezer stocked with food. All I had to do was boil some pasta, heat up the sauce, and boom: I had an absolutely gorgeous ragu — one that I’d clearly toiled over for hours and hours at some point in my past — ready on the dinner table.

SO, this week we’re making a big ole batch of healthy-ish turkey bolognese. My intention is for you to eat some of it now and freeze some of it for future you. Months from now, future you is going to be like, “thank God I listened to Caroline!” and then you’ll email me and tell me all about what a shitty day you had and how this bolognese from the freezer made it better. I can’t wait.

Or… Eat bolognese every single day this week!

Or… Take your leftovers to a new mama or a sick friend or a neighbor with kids out of school or daycare or absolutely anyone who may need a pick me up. Feed your family and theirs at the same time!

healthy-ish?

I’ve really honed in on my cooking style over the past few years and have found that I thrive in the boundary lands of “healthy-ish.” As in, I make swaps that will cut back on calories and saturated fats but not flavor. And I work in nutrient-rich vegetables absolutely anytime I can (like in this tomato soup, where not only do we get tomato and onion, but also — surprise!!! — sweet potato and carrot).

For this week’s bolognese, we’re using lean ground turkey in place of the traditional pork and beef, we’re swapping heavy cream out for half and half, and we’re adding a lot of veggies. You won’t even notice them, but you’ll be getting an entire serving of vegetables right there in your pasta!

healthy-ish turkey bolognese

Makes 8 to 10 servings (freeze half!)