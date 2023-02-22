I begged my beloved partners at Thrive Market to sponsor this post so that I could offer my discount, and they agreed! Sign up here for 30% off your first order (STOCK UP!) and a free $60 gift! Teachers, first responders, military, and many others qualify for free memberships.

I used to loathe grocery shopping. This is an inherited trait — one of my core childhood memories is my mother grumbling about having to go to the grocery store *again*, and then dragging us kids along, for us all to grumble together.

Here’s why it sucks (for me, anyway): feeding my family is already a lot. Because it’s not just the cooking, is it? I have to actually plan what to feed them, and then buy said food, and THEN cook it. I would add that there’s then the cleaning, but I do not clean. That’s George’s job.

So sometimes, in the interest of not going completely insane, I skip the planning part. Because who’s got the damn time. On these occasions, I get to the grocery store, because I have to feed the people the food, and I have no plan, and I just flail around the aisles aimlessly. I try to pull up random recipes (my own, TBH), but I have no service deep in the abyss of the Carmel Valley grocery store, so I just wind up panic buying a bunch of random ingredients that go home to die a slow (or sometimes fast, what up raspberries?) death in my refrigerator.

Sound familiar?

In the past year or so, I’ve REALLY improved my methods (ahem: THE MENU!) and cut down on food and time waste. These things have helped me hate grocery shopping less, and they might help you too.

So let’s dive in — here are my tips for making grocery shopping suck less, and next week (because this post got way too long) I’ll send my list of pantry favorites that I always have on hand.

make grocery shopping suck less.