The day I announced this podcast, the DM’s started rolling in. “You have to get Katie from Beach Reads and Bubbly on the podcast!” I was already all over it, I love Katie as much as all of you!
I get a ton of my book recs from Katie’s page, @beachreadsandbubbly, but more than that, I’ve fallen in love with her down-to-earth, bubbly personality. We had so much fun chatting, after we stopped recording we kept chatting for hours.
So today, we get into all things reading, romance books, working / parenting from home, and how we became internet girls (I promise to never say that again LOL).
We also get into:
Why she thinks romance is having a moment
B.R.A.D.’s (Beach Reads After Dark) ;)
The origins of Beach Reads & Bubbly, which started as Katie’s side hustle and is now her full-time gig
The Magnolia Parks Universe book series and associated fashion Instagram page
Our literary pet peeves
Why we’re obsessed with the author Emily Henry
Katie’s bread saw
How Travis + Taylor + Instagram’s algorithm = I’m now a sports fan?
The romance-novel-esque story of how the Miami Dolphins’ coach met his wife
What Katie cooks when she doesn’t feel like cooking
Links:
Beach Reads & Bubbly blog
My tee obsession - the Perfect White Tee
Magnolia Parks Universe Closet Instagram page
