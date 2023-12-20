2
katie from beach reads & bubbly is so into romance having a moment, and caro is so into... sports?
so into that, episode 4
Caroline Chambers
Dec 20, 2023
The day I announced this podcast, the DM’s started rolling in. “You have to get Katie from Beach Reads and Bubbly on the podcast!” I was already all over it, I love Katie as much as all of you!

I get a ton of my book recs from Katie’s page, @beachreadsandbubbly, but more than that, I’ve fallen in love with her down-to-earth, bubbly personality. We had so much fun chatting, after we stopped recording we kept chatting for hours.

So today, we get into all things reading, romance books, working / parenting from home, and how we became internet girls (I promise to never say that again LOL).

We also get into:

  • Why she thinks romance is having a moment

  • B.R.A.D.’s (Beach Reads After Dark) ;)

  • The origins of Beach Reads & Bubbly, which started as Katie’s side hustle and is now her full-time gig

  • The Magnolia Parks Universe book series and associated fashion Instagram page

  • Our literary pet peeves

  • Why we’re obsessed with the author Emily Henry

  • Katie’s bread saw

  • My favorite T-shirt

  • How Travis + Taylor + Instagram’s algorithm = I’m now a sports fan?

  • The romance-novel-esque story of how the Miami Dolphins’ coach met his wife

  • What Katie cooks when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links:

