Share this post
introducing: so into that
whattocook.substack.com
introducing: so into that
surprise!
Nov 29, 2023
Transcript
No transcript...
I’m starting a podcast, and it’s launching TODAY!
My first episode with one of our favorite people drops today at 8am PST / 11p EST.
Any guesses who?!
I’ll send out an email then with all the links where you can watch/listen!
Let’s go!
So Into That
Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
introducing: so into that