Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

in caro's kitchen: 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo-ish

a playback of yesterday's live cooking demo plus links to my cooking tools (and button down)
Caroline Chambers
Feb 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Hi everybody! I went live on Substack yesterday and cooked the latest What to Cook recipe: 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo-ish. Thanks to everyone who tuned in! And thanks to all who were concerned for my health when I choked on spaghetti at the end, lol. I lived to tell the tale!

Click here for the recipe.

And here are links to all the tools I used during the demo:

Hope you cook this one soon!

PS, here’s my near-death experience with spaghetti — a nice giggle for your Monday:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
Authors
Caroline Chambers
Recent Posts
caro's kitchen — wontons and veggies in curry broth
  Caroline Chambers
get the most out of what to cook!
  Caroline Chambers
Thanksgiving hotline with Sohla, Olivia, and Caro
  Caroline ChambersSohla El-Waylly, and Olivia Noceda
a VERY BIG pre-order giveaway!!!!
  Caroline Chambers
author annabel monaghan on getting unstuck, her new book ‘summer romance,’ and how decluttering reveals your true values
  Caroline Chambers
'the idea of you' author robinne lee reacts to the movie adaptation and the new ending
  Caroline Chambers
how to get rich AF, with vivian tu (@your.richbff)
  Your Rich BFF and Caroline Chambers