in caro's kitchen: 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo-ish

Hi everybody! I went live on Substack yesterday and cooked the latest What to Cook recipe: 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo-ish. Thanks to everyone who tuned in! And thanks to all who were concerned for my health when I choked on spaghetti at the end, lol. I lived to tell the tale!
And here are links to all the tools I used during the demo:
Large pasta pot (currently $30 off!) — here’s another at a lower price point
My shirt for those who asked (it’s currently 30% off!)
Hope you cook this one soon!
PS, here’s my near-death experience with spaghetti — a nice giggle for your Monday:
