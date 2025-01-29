Playback speed
caro's kitchen — wontons and veggies in curry broth

a cooking demo of 2024's most popular WTC recipe!
Caroline Chambers
Jan 29, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

On Monday I hosted my first Substack live cooking class and many of you came! Thanks so much for tuning in, I had a blast. We cooked 2024’s most popular recipe: wontons and veggies in curry broth. It’s a crowd-pleasing 15-minute meal that — as you’ll hear about in the video — is endlessly riff-able and customizable.

There were lots of questions about the skillet I cooked with in the live — here’s that link, plus a few others!

