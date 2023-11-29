emily oster is so into these soft pants... and helping parents chill the f out

Emily Oster is my motherhood messiah. I consider myself to be a pretty relaxed mom, but I certainly didn’t start out that way. Emily’s data-based parenting approach is to thank for that.

Anytime I’m starting to bug out about whether sleep training is going to mess up my baby for life, or if my kid is going to go to college only eating chicken fingers, or whether letting my kids watch an extra hour of TV is going to turn them into ding dongs — there’s Emily, giving me the data-backed reasons why I should chill the F out and just enjoy the ride.

Emily is the author of three data-based books on pregnancy and parenting as well as the newsletter

, and in the very first episode of So Into That, she teaches us how to pull off soft pants at work, and how to relax as parents.

We also get into:

Why Emily thinks moms are so anxious about everything these days

Is sleep training messing up our kids?

Is baby-led weaning a cure to picky eating?

Whether the kids enrolled in every single extra-curricular are going to be the most successful

What Emily’s “so out on” right now

Our IRL LOLs of the week

What she cooks when she doesn’t feel like cooking

