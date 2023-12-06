8
deb perelman is so into the holidays in nyc and these 3 easy meals
so into that, episode 2
Caroline Chambers
Dec 6, 2023
8
Deb Perelman is the OG queen of food blogging — she started Smitten Kitchen in 2006 and has grown it to the absolute behemoth that it is today.

In this episode, Deb made me giggle my pants off talking about our husbands’ cooking styles, the cheeky comment her 14-year-old son makes when she orders a drink, the food video trend that she wants to end in 2024, and much more.

We also get into:

  • Deb’s current dirty gin martini kick

  • How her content has evolved since starting Smitten Kitchen in the 2000s

  • Why teaching your kids to cook is better in theory than practice

  • The one thing from cooking videos Deb’s so out on

  • The fact that Black Friday/Cyber Monday lasts a month now

  • The wacky documentary that made Deb laugh this past week

  • Her go-to meals when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links:

8 Comments
