deb perelman is so into the holidays in nyc and these 3 easy meals

Deb Perelman is the OG queen of food blogging — she started Smitten Kitchen in 2006 and has grown it to the absolute behemoth that it is today.

In this episode, Deb made me giggle my pants off talking about our husbands’ cooking styles, the cheeky comment her 14-year-old son makes when she orders a drink, the food video trend that she wants to end in 2024, and much more.

We also get into:

Deb’s current dirty gin martini kick

How her content has evolved since starting Smitten Kitchen in the 2000s

Why teaching your kids to cook is better in theory than practice

The one thing from cooking videos Deb’s so out on

The fact that Black Friday/Cyber Monday lasts a month now

The wacky documentary that made Deb laugh this past week

Her go-to meals when she doesn’t feel like cooking

Links:

Enjoyed this episode? Follow So Into That on your favorite podcast app.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

All Other Apps

Watch on Youtube