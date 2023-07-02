If you’ve been a What to Cooker for a while, this recipe may sound familiar. For the first time in WTC history — and thanks to the fact that American Airlines truly assaulted me with a 36-hour travel day alone with my three boys this week, I’m re-sharing an old recipe. Don’t be mad at me, I had to sleep overnight at DFW with three children! I was stuck on the tarmac for four hours, and the freaking air conditioning wasn’t working! Shit got real — I’m not the same person that I was when I woke up on Thursday morning and began my odyssey.

Anyhoo, this recipe is a cult favorite and deserves another moment in the sun. And Susan Spungen gave me permission to share the tahini peach cobbler from her newest book, so don’t miss that!

But in case chicken chili verde burgers aren’t your thing (they should be), here are a few other main-dish ideas:

Flank Steak Caprese | You could make just the grilled corn caprese for a special side dish, or the entire dish for a really elevated 4th of July menu. Very easy to double this recipe! Cholula & Cheddar Turkey Burgers | Perhaps a cholula and cheddar turkey burger is more your speed? Grilled Veggies with Burrata | This was 2021’s 4th of July WTC recipe and it would be such a great veggie addition to a hotdog and burger party, OR the star of the show if you’re looking for a vegetarian option. Grilled Pickle-Brined Chicken Sandwiches | Another legendary cookout recipe from 2021: picky chicky sandos! If you’re newer here, you need to cook these asap, if not this weekend. Balsamic Basil Grilled Chicken | One final alternative or addition! Grill up a bunch of delicious chicken thighs that your no-bun-please people can munch on. Remember to slice the chicken up for your guests if you’re eating with plastic flatware — cutting chicken with a plastic knife ain’t fun.

If you’re in need of some side-dish ideas …

Might I remind you of last year’s epic “the sides are the best part” 4th of July post? Head there for not one but FIVE recipes, including:

A pitcher of strawberry-lemon margs

Hot corn & scallion pimento cheese dip

Baba ghanouj-ish

Sesame-scallion slaw

Stupid-simple make-ahead mac and cheese

Don’t forget dessert

photo and recipe by Susan Spungen . Fun fact, she shot her entire new cookbook herself … on her IPHONE.

I have one more treat for you today! A recipe for a beautiful summery dessert from cookbook author, recipe developer, and food stylist Susan Spungen. Susan was the food stylist on set for movies like Eat, Pray, Love and It’s Complicated. She was also the founding food editor at Martha Stewart Living, has been a long-time contributor to NYT Cooking, and shares tons of recipes and how-tos through Susanality, a weekly Substack newsletter like this one. She just released a new cookbook called Veg Forward that’s a celebration of seasonal cooking, and its tagline sums it up best: “Super-delicious recipes that put produce at the center of your plate.” I asked if I could share the recipe for her new Tahini Peach Cobbler with you guys today because I can think of no better dessert to cook this weekend. Here’s a PDF of (and link to) the recipe from Veg Forward. Tysm, Susan!

VEG FORWARD!

OK! Now that we’ve got all your menu bases covered … it’s chicken chili verde time.

chicken chili verde burgers with lime butter corn

Makes 4 burgers

Cook time: ~40 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

12-ounce jar salsa verde

1/3 cup mayonnaise, plus more to toast the buns with

1 lime, halved, divided

1 pound ground chicken

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese, divided (I give you permission to buy pre-shredded)

1 large egg

1/3 cup panko or plain breadcrumbs (you can literally blend up a slice of bread and use that)

Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

4 ears of corn, shucked

4 English muffins (or your fave burger bun, but I love English muffins for burgers!)

1 tablespoon butter

1 avocado, thinly sliced

Optional: cilantro for garnish, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced onion, pickled red onions

Drain the 12-ounce jar of salsa verde over the sink — we want to get as much liquid out as possible while reserving the chunky part! If you don’t own a strainer, you can pour the salsa into a colander lined with paper towels or a very thin towel, then squeeze the liquid out.

To make your salsa verde mayo: Add 3 tablespoons of the drained salsa verde to a small mixing bowl. Stir in 1/3 cup mayonnaise, the juice of 1/2 a lime, and a pinch of salt. Add 2 tablespoons minced cilantro if you bought it (it was optional!). Throw in the fridge (covered) until you’re ready to eat.

Add the rest of the salsa verde to a large bowl along with 1 pound ground chicken, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 large egg, 1/3 cup breadcrumbs, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Mix until combined.

Divide the burger meat into 4 chunks and form each into a 1-inch-thick patty. Refrigerate the patties for at least 10 minutes before cooking. (This isn’t totally necessary if you’re tight on time, but will help them stay together and be easier to flip.)

Spray 4 ears of corn with cooking spray.

To grill burgers + corn: Preheat the grill to 450°F. Clean the grill grates very well. Spray the tops of the burgers with cooking spray and place them on the grill, sprayed side down. Add the 4 ears of corn as well. Close the lid and cook for 4 minutes. Spray the tops of the burgers carefully (don’t spray the flames with oil — bad plan!) and flip them over. Once flipped, sprinkle each patty with some of the remaining shredded cheddar (as much as desired!). Turn the corn. Cover and cook for an additional 4 minutes. Meanwhile, smear a light layer of mayo on the cut sides of 4 English muffins. Remove the burgers and corn and quickly toast your English muffins on the grate for about 1 minute with the grill lid open. Watch them CLOSELY! They like to burn.

To bake: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the patties and 4 ears of corn on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until cooked through. About halfway through cooking, flip the burgers and sprinkle each patty with as much of the remaining shredded cheddar as desired. FYI, the burgers will look FUNKY — lots of liquid will ooze out. Don’t worry, that’s normal! Remove from the oven. On a separate baking sheet, place 4 English muffins — each smeared with a light layer of mayo on the cut side — cut sides up, and broil on high for 1 to 2 minutes. Sit on your butt and watch them closely. Again, bread BURNS QUICKLY!

To pan-fry: Heat your largest nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for several minutes. Add 1 tablespoon cooking oil and swirl to coat the pan. Cook the burgers for 3 minutes per side (you can probably only cook 1 or 2 at a time… hence why baking is an easier option!). After you’ve flipped them, sprinkle each patty with as much of the remaining shredded cheddar as desired. Meanwhile, broil 4 ears of corn, sprayed with cooking spray, on each side for 2 to 3 minutes. Then broil the English muffins following the “to bake” instructions above.

Once cooked, rub the corn with 1 tablespoon butter and the cut side of the remaining lime half, squeezing it as you rub it all over the corn. Sprinkle with salt. Garnish with chopped cilantro if you feel like it.

Smear the salsa verde mayo on both sides of the toasted buns. Add a burger patty, avocado slices, and whatever other toppings you’re into.

Enjoy your burgers and corn!

Make ahead: Combine the burger mixture — or even form the patties, if you have a container that can store them in the fridge! — and refrigerate covered for up to 48 hours.

Freezer-friendly: If you have leftover burgers, freeze them! Go ahead and cook them now as it’ll make reheating easier. Store them wrapped individually in plastic or foil and in an airtight bag. Thaw them then reheat on the stove, in the microwave, or on the grill.

What to cook when you really don’t feel like cooking. This is a very simple recipe — did you notice that it’s NO CHOP if you skip the cilantro or buy it pre-minced? — but feel free to skip the salsa verde mayo and just use regular mayo any/or ketchup or any other condiment to simplify your life even more.

Vegetarian: Use 1 pound of Impossible Burger or another plant-based meat.

Make it into meatballs: Make 8 to 10 meatballs with the same mixture. Bake at 425°F for 10 to 15 minutes or until 165°F internally.

Dairy-free/gluten-free : Swap in your fave df shredded cheddar and use plant-based butter. For a gluten-free meal, buy or make gluten-free breadcrumbs (or omit) and use gluten-free bread as your bun. Alternately, you could chop the sides off of a head of iceberg lettuce and make a lettuce bun! Or serve your burger over salad.

Feeding kids: Be sure that you’re buying a mild salsa verde if feeding spice-averse kiddos!

Salsa verde: Tomatillo sauce/salsa or another type of salsa

Mayonnaise : Sour cream, vegan sour cream, vegenaise, plain yogurt, or Greek yogurt

Lime : Both the salsa verde mayo and corn are better with the lime juice here, but it isn’t absolutely necessary. Just simply butter your corn and omit the lime juice from the mayo mixture.

Ground chicken: Ground turkey cooked the same way! If using ground beef or pork, omit half of the cheese from the patty mixture as they will be plenty moist on their own.

Shredded cheddar: Shredded or freshly grated pepper jack, Monterey and/or colby jack, or mozzarella would all work!

Large egg : You can leave it out if needed, but it adds moisture to the lean meat that can otherwise be a bit dry. You could also make a flax egg: 1 tablespoon ground flax plus 2 1/2 tablespoons water. Stir together and let it sit for 5 minutes before using.

Panko or plain breadcrumbs : Any breadcrumbs will do! You could even blend up a slice of bread (the staler it is, the better) and use that instead. Or crushed up tortilla chips!

Kosher salt : Sea salt, but you won’t need to use as much.

Ground cumin : Extra 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Chili powder: Extra 1/4 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon paprika

Garlic powder : 2 cloves minced fresh garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon onion powder or garlic salt (if using the latter cut back on kosher salt accordingly so your burgers aren’t too salty.)

English muffins: Any burger buns — or serve over a salad instead.

Avocado: Omit if needed

Corn : Not into corn? Serve them with my baked sweet potato fries or watermelon and feta salad instead!

Butter: Vegan butter or omit

Illustrations: Nhung Lê