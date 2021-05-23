grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches
move over, burgers.
Click to skip to the printable recipe. And yes, there are directions for how to cook this without a grill in the notes.
FILL UP YOUR PROPANE TANKS — it’s grilling season, y’all!
No, seriously, how many of you have run out of propane halfway through a grilling sesh, had to finish the half-cooked meat inside on the stove, and wound up eating dinner an hour…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.