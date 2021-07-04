marinated grilled veggies with burrata
plus learn how to REVERSE MARINATE!
Click here to go to the printer version of this recipe.
Click here to check out the full What To Cook recipe index to plan your meals this week.
Happy 4th of July, y’all!
If you’re still looking for a burger recipe to grill today, I highly recommend giving last week’s turkey burgers a shot. But today’s recipe is all about VEGETABLES!
We’re making marinated …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.