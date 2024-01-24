caitlin murray (@bigtimeadulting) is so into damp january and i'm emotional about my son turning 5

If you’re on Instagram, I can almost guarantee you’ve seen Caitlin Murray. She has a way of expressing exactly how many moms feel in the day-to-day grind while making you laugh out loud in the process.
After I barely get through today’s intro (happy birthday, Mattis!), Caitlin and I talk about why we’re both out on extreme diets and restrictions and prefer a “damp” approach to alcohol these days… with the occasional full send.
Plus, we talk about decisions about whether to have more kids, and how she knew her family was complete after the birth of her third.
We also get into:
The vitamin/snack Caitlin’s all about right now
The quest for the perfect hairband
Our alternative to Dry January
Kids behaving totally different inside versus outside the house
Screen time for young kids
Our IRL LOLs
Links:
Gem Daily Essentials citrus ginger bites
Slip hairbands
Caitlin’s Instagram: bigtimeadulting
Caitlin’s magazine, Soul Snacks (coming soon to Substack!)
Caitlin’s podcast
