caitlin murray (@bigtimeadulting) is so into damp january and i'm emotional about my son turning 5
so into that, episode 9
Caroline Chambers
Jan 24, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

If you’re on Instagram, I can almost guarantee you’ve seen Caitlin Murray. She has a way of expressing exactly how many moms feel in the day-to-day grind while making you laugh out loud in the process.

After I barely get through today’s intro (happy birthday, Mattis!), Caitlin and I talk about why we’re both out on extreme diets and restrictions and prefer a “damp” approach to alcohol these days… with the occasional full send.

Plus, we talk about decisions about whether to have more kids, and how she knew her family was complete after the birth of her third.

We also get into:

  • The vitamin/snack Caitlin’s all about right now

  • The quest for the perfect hairband

  • Our alternative to Dry January

  • Kids behaving totally different inside versus outside the house

  • Screen time for young kids

  • Our IRL LOLs

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

So Into That

Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.

Caroline Chambers

