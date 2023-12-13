1
anela malik might scandalize you with what she's so into right now ;)
so into that, episode 3
Caroline Chambers
Dec 13, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Anela Malik is one of my favorite internet (and real-life) friends. There’s no one who I respect more when it comes to telling beautiful stories with video, and as you’ll see in this episode… she’s so much fun and hilarious, too.

Today, we laugh a lot talking about our shared love of smutty books, and Anela opens up about the past year in which she went through a divorce and wound up doing a lot of therapy, self-love, and intention-setting as she re-enters the dating world and a new phase of life.

Oh, and I promised I’d share this link ;)

We also get into:

  • Her visit to a food festival that ran out of food (yikes)

  • Why Kindle Unlimited is the best/worst thing in our lives

  • A surreal family story she documented on a trip to Japan

  • A rapid fire “So Out On” segment

  • Her philosophy on creating content about food, creativity, and travel

  • Her mindset toward dating and love after divorce

  • Beans on toast, and other easy “what to cook” tips

  • The TikTok trend that made her LOL, IRL

Connect with Anela:

Connect with me:

Listen to this episode on So Into That and tap “Follow”, rate and review on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

All other apps

Youtube

1 Comment
What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

So Into That

Substack's #1 food & drink writer invites some of her favorite people to share what they're into right now… whether that's a book, show, recipe, beauty hack... or an approach to marriage and parenting, community, or friendship. Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life. Learn more at whattocook.substack.com.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Caroline Chambers

Recent Episodes

59:50
59:50
deb perelman is so into the holidays in nyc and these 3 easy meals
 • 
Caroline Chambers
45:34
45:34
emily oster is so into these soft pants... and helping parents chill the f out
 • 
Caroline Chambers
 and 
Emily Oster
1:36
1:36
introducing: so into that
 • 
Caroline Chambers