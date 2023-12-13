Anela Malik is one of my favorite internet (and real-life) friends. There’s no one who I respect more when it comes to telling beautiful stories with video, and as you’ll see in this episode… she’s so much fun and hilarious, too.

Today, we laugh a lot talking about our shared love of smutty books, and Anela opens up about the past year in which she went through a divorce and wound up doing a lot of therapy, self-love, and intention-setting as she re-enters the dating world and a new phase of life.

Oh, and I promised I’d share this link ;)

We also get into:

Her visit to a food festival that ran out of food (yikes)

Why Kindle Unlimited is the best/worst thing in our lives

A surreal family story she documented on a trip to Japan

A rapid fire “So Out On” segment

Her philosophy on creating content about food, creativity, and travel

Her mindset toward dating and love after divorce

Beans on toast, and other easy “what to cook” tips

The TikTok trend that made her LOL, IRL

