You all loved last month’s meal plan so much that I’m going to keep it going. Below you’ll find a complete week-long meal plan, including lunches that use up the leftovers from the night before in fun ways.

This month, enjoy the last of summer’s spoils (tomatoes!!!) and this first of autumn’s (apples!!! spaghetti squash!!).

Perhaps you’ll line this meal plan up to make fried chicken sandwiches for a Taylor Swift spotting game day party?

Download the full grocery list, organized by section in the grocery list, below.

Happy cooking,

xx Caro

A Really Simple Meal Plan v3 grocery list 50.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Complete grocery list for this meal plan! Download

Dinner #1 : Tiny Tomato Pasta

Let’s give it up one more time for TINY TOMATOES! We all associate tomatoes with summer, but they really come out to play in early fall — tiny tomatoes especially are popping off the vines this time of year. Grab some sungolds (the tiny orange tomatoes!) and give tomatoes one final whirl before we retire them until next summer.

Lunch #1: TTP leftovers!

Add the leftovers to a skillet with a splash of water and reheat over medium until saucy. Taste and re-season as needed with salt and pepper.

Serve it with a simple arugula salad: big handful of arugula, thinly sliced cucumber, handful of shredded carrots, lemon juice, EVOO, and plenty of salt and pepper.

Dinner #2: Cheesy Chicken Baked Spaghetti Squash

This is the closest to casserole territory we’ve ever ventured in WTC and I’m really into it. Tons of veggies and lean protein, but also no shortage of cheese in this recipe.

Lunch #2: Squash and Chicken Quesadillas

Smash the leftovers from last night between two tortillas and make quesadillas! Maybe add a little extra sprinkle of cheese to get everything to stick.

I cook my quesadillas with no added oil over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until golden-brown. I love using Siete almond or cashew tortillas for added protein.

Serve with guac, salsa, and sour cream for dipping.

We’re getting a little fancy tonight (but I promise this recipe is still so, so simple!). If you have time, season your pork chops up to 24 hours in advance with salt and pepper, and leave them uncovered in the fridge. This helps their surface dry out so that we can get a really nice sear.

If peaches are still good where you live, you can use them instead of apples.

Lunch #3 : Pork Chop Chop

No, that’s not a typo — we’re making a pork chop chopped salad! Aka a pork chop chop.

In a large bowl, combine 1 head of torn Bibb lettuce, sliced and reheated pork, 1 thinly sliced honey crisp apples, 1/4 of a small thinly sliced red onion, as much blue cheese as ya like (or feta or some other cheese if you’re not a blue cheese gal), candied walnuts, dried cranberries , and balsamic vinaigrette.

To make the balsamic vinaigrette: In a jar, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Shake to combine.

Dinner #4: L emony Chicken Orzo Soup

OMG I forgot about this soup! IT’s SO GOOD.

Make a double batch and freeze some for later + bring a container to a friend who needs a pick me up.

Lunch #4: Leftover Chicken Orzo Soup

It’s even better on day 2 but remember, the orzo sucks up all of the liquid so you might need to add a splash of water or chicken stock to get things soupy again.

Dinner #5: Fried Chicken Sandwiches

This is not a quick and simple recipe! We are marinating and breading and FRYING, but I promise you it’s worth it and not as hard as it sounds.

Lunch #5: Fried Chicken Kale Salad

Reheat any leftover chicken on a baking sheet in the oven on 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes.

Make the best kale salad ever!!! If you can find peaches or nectarines, grab them, otherwise apple slices are great here.

Happy eating!!!!!!! Let me know if this meal plan is helpful, and how it goes if you use it! xo