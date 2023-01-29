This dish is so cozy and comforting. If you don’t cook pork chops often, I’m very excited for you to give them the attention they deserve this week. They are a lean, inexpensive (well, usually — meat prices are wacky right now) cut of meat similar in nutritional content to a chicken thigh, but much more flavorful.

In this recipe, we first cook the pork chops in a skillet, then use that same skillet to cook apples and onions into tender, delicious submission. Stirring in apple cider vinegar and butter at the end melds everything together into a delightful sauce.

While the apples and onions cook, you’ll whip up a quick batch of polenta to serve under your pork. In the end, you’ll have a really gorgeous, special meal on the table in under 30 minutes.

PS: My mom was helping me develop this recipe this week and we were stressing about how it had no vegetables. But hear me out: apples have a ton of fiber, and there’s an onion (which are high in antioxidants!) in here, so we’re not totally veggie-less. If you want greens, I suggest a simple green salad with apple cider vinaigrette.

pork chops with apples and polenta

Serves 4

Cook time: ~30 minutes