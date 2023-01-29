pork chops with apples and polenta
cozy classic flavors
This dish is so cozy and comforting. If you don’t cook pork chops often, I’m very excited for you to give them the attention they deserve this week. They are a lean, inexpensive (well, usually — meat prices are wacky right now) cut of meat similar in nutritional content to a chicken thigh, but much more flavorful.
In this recipe, we first cook the pork chops in a skillet, then use that same skillet to cook apples and onions into tender, delicious submission. Stirring in apple cider vinegar and butter at the end melds everything together into a delightful sauce.
While the apples and onions cook, you’ll whip up a quick batch of polenta to serve under your pork. In the end, you’ll have a really gorgeous, special meal on the table in under 30 minutes.
PS: My mom was helping me develop this recipe this week and we were stressing about how it had no vegetables. But hear me out: apples have a ton of fiber, and there’s an onion (which are high in antioxidants!) in here, so we’re not totally veggie-less. If you want greens, I suggest a simple green salad with apple cider vinaigrette.
pork chops with apples and polenta
Serves 4
Cook time: ~30 minutes
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.