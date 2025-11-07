November cooking is all about balance — some days you’re leaning into cozy soups and slow-simmered meals, other nights you just need dinner on the table ASAP before homework, sports practice, or a school event. This month’s meal plan offers the best of both worlds. You’ll find comforting flavors and warm, nutritious meals that require minimal cleanup, plus plenty of overlapping ingredients and prep-ahead instructions to keep things as efficient as possible throughout the week — a must as the holiday season ramps up!

Whether you’re cooking for two or feeding a full table, these recipes are built to be flexible — double up on a favorite meal, skip a night, halve a recipe, or turn leftovers into lunches.

We’d love to know: how big of a crew do you typically cook dinner for?

Leave a comment

As always, we’ve pulled together a grocery list organized by aisle to take something off your plate. Each recipe now has its own color code, so if you want to skip or swap a dinner, you’ll instantly know which ingredients to cross off — no brainpower required.

These recipes are written to feed between two and six people (each meal will note its specific yield), so scale up or down depending on your household. Halve a recipe if you’re cooking for one or two, or double it if you’re feeding a crowd. You can also copy and paste our grocery list into a new Google doc if you want to tweak it.

We’ve kept the shopping list tight by overlapping ingredients wherever possible. Optional add-ins like nuts (for the noods) aren’t included on the official ingredients list, but if you’ve got them on hand, they’re great for punching things up.

This meal plan is designed to flow in order — starting with the freshest ingredients and saving heartier pantry items and veg for later in the week. But, of course, shuffle meals around as you’d like.

a really simple meal plan v27 grocery list 163KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There’s nothing better (or easier) than heating up a bowl of delicious soup for lunch in the cooler months. This one contains tons of brain- and gut-boosting ingredients — kale, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, three kinds of beans — to keep you fueled throughout the afternoon all week long.

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE: Cook all the chicken you bought from the store in this soup. Shred the chicken outside of the soup pot and reserve half of the shredded chicken for the chicken flautas that you’ll make for dinner on Day #2. (Remember this “cook once, eat twice” tip from last week?! Here we are, putting it into action!) Add more broth to the pot, if needed, to submerge everything.

PREP AHEAD: While the soup simmers, go ahead and knock out your veggie prep for the week. All of this week’s dinners come together in one pot or pan, so doing the chopping now will make the rest of the week feel like a breeze. Chop and store everything in separate airtight containers or bags in the fridge. Here’s what to do: Chop 1 bunch of cilantro and/or 1 bunch of scallions to use for garnishes in multiple meals later in the week. You can use just one or both! Scrub, peel (this is optional — skip the peeling if you want!), and 1-inch cube 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (for Dinner #3). Scrub clean 2 large carrots and 1/2-inch slice them on the bias (this is also for Dinner #3, so it can go in the same container as the potatoes). Break 3 to 4 cups broccoli florets into 1-inch pieces (for Dinner #4).



We’re cooking salmon and cauliflower rice early in the week while they’re at peak freshness. This miso marinade is quick, punchy, and DELICIOUS.

YOU’VE PREPPED FOR THIS: The cilantro and/or scallion garnish is already chopped.

SMART SWAP: If salmon isn’t your thing, this recipe works well with shrimp or cubed tofu.

EXTRA CREDIT: Whisk the marinade together in the morning (or while you’re cooking your soup) and let the salmon marinate in the fridge for a few hours.

DINNER DAY #2: chicken flautas

This one is such a crowd-pleaser! These crispy, cheesy rolls are fun to assemble and even better to eat.

YOU’VE PREPPED FOR THIS: Here is where you’ll use the pre-cooked shredded chicken!

SMART SWAP: Any salsa you’ve got open in the fridge will work — red salsa, salsa verde, or even taco sauce.

BUY LESS: To keep the grocery list as short as possible, we’re going to skip the corn salad. Instead, roast 1 bag of frozen white corn (from frozen is fine) on another sheet pan while your flautas cook. When you pull it from the oven, toss the roasted corn with the juice from 1 lime, 2 tablespoons EVOO, and a pinch of kosher salt for a quick side.

MAKE AHEAD/FREEZE IT: Your flautas can be rolled up earlier in the day and baked when ready. You can also freeze them (either before or after baking) for an easy future meal.

A seasonal and nutritious plate of food! Winter veg and sausages roast on one pan until tender and golden, then get plated atop a bed of baby spinach.

YOU’VE PREPPED FOR THIS: You already prepped your sweet potatoes and carrots, which will cut your hands-on time in half.

BUY LESS: Use EVOO or any neutral oil you have if you don’t already have olive oil. You’ll be using EVOO elsewhere throughout the week and there’s no need to buy both. Likewise, use rice vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar (unless you already own ACV!).

LOVE YOUR LEFTOVERS: Any leftover sausage or roasted veggies you have from this meal can go straight into tomorrow night’s peanut noodles. Or add them to scrambled eggs for an easy breakfast or lunch!

DINNER DAY #4: 15-minute veggie peanut noods

A fast and easy meal to round out the week.