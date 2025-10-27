It’s Halloween week, meaning the holiday season — which, for many, is both the merriest and busiest time of year! — is fast approaching.

Over the weekend, I taught a cooking class as part of a health retreat, and one of the big themes was how to master the art of intentionally doubling up on cooking one night to be able to very, very easily whip up another healthy home-cooked dinner the next day. I refer to this time-saving strategy as “cook once, eat twice.”

This is a hack that comes in handy when you’re making a point to cook healthy homemade meals more often. It’s also one to lean on when it feels like there just aren’t enough hours in the week, yet you still want to get homemade meals on the dinner table night after night.

Simmering chicken breasts in soup for dinner tonight? Double the chicken so that you have deliciously seasoned and pre-cooked chicken breasts to make dinner with tomorrow. Getting ready to cook this week’s saucy pork and sweet potato bowls? Double the pork crumbles and serve them as lettuce wraps with a new sauce tomorrow!

If you have a leftovers-hater in your house — or if you yourself are a leftovers-hater — stick with me. When we “cook once, eat twice,” we are still making two totally different dinners! We’re just shaving time and effort off the second night’s recipe by cooking some of it the day before.

Keep an eye out for occasional “cook once, eat twice” notes in the Notes section beneath the recipes going forward. For now, here are five meal combos to try the strategy with! We hope you’ll bookmark these meal ideas for fall’s busiest weeks, to feed your holiday houseguests, and beyond!

You can eat these meals on back-to-back nights, or space them out a bit — just be sure to cook the second dinner within three days of the first.

DINNER #1: green chicken tortilla soup

Follow the recipe as written, except: reserve 1/3 cup of salsa verde (just stick it in the fridge until tomorrow), and add 1 extra pound of chicken thighs to the pot. If needed, add more stock (or water + Better than Bouillon) to make sure everything is covered with liquid. After you’ve shredded all the chicken, pull 1 1/2 to 2 cups of the chicken out, let it cool, and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. Return the rest of the shredded chicken to the soup for dinner tonight!

DINNER #2: chicken flautas

Your shredded chicken is ready to go! Remember that you have that reserved salsa verde in the fridge, too.

Cook 2 pork tenderloins instead of 1 (they usually come in a pack of 2 anyways!). Also, double the shallot. After you’ve sliced 1 of the pork tenderloins for this recipe, go ahead and dice up the other pork tenderloin, along with the extra 3 shallots you cooked. Let them cool and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.

DINNER #2: crispy BBQ pork tacos

Reheat the diced pork tenderloin and shallot in a skillet with the BBQ sauce, then proceed with this recipe.

Prep your sheet-pan spiced chicken and potatoes as the recipe instructs. While you’re prepping that, load a second sheet pan with another 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 pound of pre-cubed butternut squash (or butternut zigzags, for our TJs girls), and 1 red onion sliced into 1/4-inch slices. You can add the same spices to this sheet pan as you did the other, if you’d like, or, to keep it simple, just drizzle that chicken and squash with 3 tablespoons EVOO, 2 large pinches of kosher salt, and a few grinds of black pepper — mix with your hands to combine. Roast the 2 sheet pans at the same time. Eat the spiced chicken and potatoes for dinner tonight; let the second sheet pan worth of food cool, then chop up the chicken and store the chicken, squash, and onion in an airtight container in the fridge.

DINNER #2: autumn chop

Make this salad using the pre-cooked chicken, squash, and red onion!

DINNER #1: saucy pork and sweet potato bowls

Double the saucy pork (so double both the pork and the sauce ingredients). Eat half of it for dinner tonight. Let the other half cool, then store it in the fridge in an airtight container. Also double the sriracha mayo/yogurt and save half for tomorrow.

DINNER #2: Pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice

Stuff your lettuce wraps with saucy pork crumbles. You already have your sriracha mayo ready to go, so all you need to cook tonight is the coconut rice and ginger-scallion sauce.

Double the steak, along with the sauce ingredients. Broil it all tonight (if you don’t have a really big sheet pan, you may need to use one for all the steak and another for the broccoli). Go ahead and slice all the steak — eat half of it tonight. and store the other half in an airtight container in the fridge. Store any leftover teriyaki sauce in the fridge, too.

DINNER #2: steak bánh mi-inspired sandwiches

On one side of a sheet pan, place a halved baguette. On the other side, place your leftover skirt steak slices. Bake in a 350°F oven for about 5 to 10 minutes, until the steak is just warmed through. Top half of the baguette with the steak and any toppings you have/want — good options include quick-pickled carrots and cucumber, thinly sliced green onions, thinly sliced red bell pepper, fresh or pickled jalapeño, mixed greens, fresh cilantro, and/or sesame seeds. Smear the other half of the baguette with sriracha mayo and add to top. Dig in!

Do you have another favorite meal combo when you’re trying to cook once, eat twice?!

