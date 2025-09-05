September is that funny in between time. We’re still flush with late-summer bounty like tomatoes, zucchini, and figs (it is still summer, after all!), but school is back in session, Labor Day is behind us, and quick, cozy meals are starting to beckon. So for this month’s really simple meal plan, we wanted to check two boxes: 1) use up all this summer produce while it’s still around! and 2) feel a little cozy and transitional.

The majority of you told us that your ideal meal plan includes three or four dinners (it was a tie!), so we’ve mapped out four delicious dinners plus a prep-ahead lunch this go round. If you want a prep-ahead breakfast, too, might we suggest this egg bake or something from this big list?!

Be sure to thoroughly read the notes below before you start to cook through the meal plan, and double or halve recipes as needed based on who you’re cooking for!

If you’re cooking for kids and they surprise you by eating something you didn’t think they would, we want to hear about it!

As always, we’ve pulled together a grocery list organized by aisle to make shopping easier. These meals are written to feed between four and six people (check each recipe for its exact yield), so if you’re cooking for one or two, you might want to halve recipes or skip a dinner and lean on leftovers. Feeding a crowd? Double up on some dinners!

We work to keep the grocery list as short as possible — you’ll notice we use pesto in two different dinners, and cilantro and rice show up more than once within the plan. Within the individual recipes you may see some optional ingredient add-ins (for example, chili crisp) — we don’t include all of those in the grocery list, but if you have the optional ingredients on hand, by all means use them!

These meals are meant to be cooked in order. There’s a little strategy baked in — like using produce that’s best enjoyed sooner (ripe figs, tomatoes, herbs) at the start of the week, and saving sturdier ingredients (like jarred marinara) for later. Plus, we front-load doubled-up elements (i.e. the rice) so you can reheat it midweek. Of course, you can always shuffle things around based on your needs.

PS: If you need to make any edits to your grocery list, copy and paste the text into a new Google doc or phone Note and edit away!

a really simple meal plan v.25 grocery list 96.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LUNCH PREP: grilled chili lime chicken fajita bowls

PREP AHEAD: We recommend carving out time over the weekend to prep this whole meal so you have a gourmet lunch at the ready for your workweek!

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE: Double the cilantro-lime rice. We’re going to eat it with dinner later this week. Let the leftovers cool completely then store them in an airtight container in the fridge.

OMIT THE AVOCADO: The avocado in the Avocado Crema wouldn’t hold up great in the fridge all week, so just omit the avocado and use a full cup of sour cream or yogurt instead. Without it you’ll have a Lime-Cilantro Crema and it will be fab! You can add sliced avocado on top of your bowls each day instead.

DO YOUR THING: This is a good meal-prep lunch because you can mix it up from day to day, if you’d like. You can eat it as a fajita bowl as written or make tacos, burritos, or quesadillas out of the components. Another idea: Pile everything onto chopped romaine for a hearty fajita salad with the crema as your dressing. Adjust the grocery list as needed, based on how you plan to enjoy the meal.

PACK IT FOR SCHOOL LUNCHES: Pack the components separately so kids can DIY their own meal. A couple of tortillas (or even a quick cheese quesadilla cut into wedges) plus some chicken, veggies, and crema makes it fun and easy for them to assemble at the table!

DINNER DAY #1: unstuffed tomatoes

FEEDING PICKY EATERS: Try this! Before you add the rice and tomatoes to the skillet, pull out some of the cooked turkey to serve plain (or maybe to make cheesy quesadillas with, if you have leftover tortillas?!) for the kids.

HAVE LEFTOVERS? Leftovers of this meal are top-notch for up to 3 days. Save them for another lunch option later this week, or freeze them for dinner a few weeks/months from now.

DINNER DAY #2: ham and fig grilled cheese

I WANNA FEEL EXTRA COZY/DO MORE: Make some tomato soup for the ultimate soup-salad-sandwich feast!

DINNER DAY #3: veggie sunshine curry

MAKE IT VEGETARIAN: We are going to make this our meatless meal for the week! Swap the chicken out for a can of rinsed and drained chickpeas. This will save on your grocery bill and lessen your chopping time, too. A block of extra-firm tofu (that you’ve pressed to drain excess moisture out of, then cubed) would be another delicious option for a vegetarian sub.

USE YOUR LEFTOVERS: This is the meal where you’ll use the extra rice you made on day one! To reheat it, sprinkle it with a splash of water, cover with a damp paper towel, and microwave until steamy. Or reheat on the stovetop — again, adding a splash of water to loosen it up. This would be a good meal to use up that half green cabbage you’ll have left over from the fajita bowls. Chop it up and add it along with the other veg.



DINNER DAY #4: messy meatball sliders

OPTION TO PREP AHEAD: You can prep your giant beef patty earlier in the day if that’s helpful! Cover it tightly with parchment or foil and pop the whole sheet pan in the fridge.

HAVE LEFTOVER ARUGULA? Use it to make a simple side salad to go along with your sliders.

WINNING LEFTOVER COMBINATIONS

Have extra ingredients on hand at the end of the week? Here are some ideas for how to use ‘em up!

Slider bun or sandwich bread + ham + arugula or thinly sliced cabbage + mustard → mini deli-style sandwich

Tortilla + pesto and/or marinara + cheese + figs → toast in the oven for mini pizzas

Toasted bread cubes + arugula + thinly sliced cabbage + figs + pesto + EVOO → hearty fig + crouton salad

Tortilla + ham + cheese + pesto → easy wrap

Marinara sauce + any noodles + Parm snow (lots and lots of freshly grated Parm!) → super easy kid dinner