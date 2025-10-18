The time has come for us to cook a big ole pot of soup.

We’re kicking off soup season with an absolutely delicious dump-and-go recipe — no need to sauté any veggies or brown any meat before you let this soup simmer. You just throw a bunch of ingredients in a pot, bring it to a boil, let it simmer for 20 minutes, shred the chicken, and voilà — a knockout dinner is served. If you use pre-chopped bagged kale and frozen crushed garlic cubes, you won’t even dirty a knife or cutting board!

If you’ve cooked my White Chicken Chili from What To Cook the book (page 148), you’ll see that today’s recipe uses a similar cooking method. That chili is one of the book’s biggest hits, and this soup is its bean-filled, Italian-ish sister — so I know you’re going to love it!

This recipe contains tons of brain- and gut-boosting ingredients, which I like to call good mood foods. We’re using kale, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and a bunch of beans — chickpeas, cannellini, and kidney beans. Together, they will fill your body with antioxidants, immune-supporting vitamin C, brain-nourishing iron, and lots and lots of fiber.

Nutrition trends come and go — like the world’s obsession with protein over the last few years, and how carbs were loathed decades ago — but the prediction is that FIBER will be the it girl of 2026. There are many reasons to love fiber: it makes you feel full longer, helps keep blood sugar levels stable, improves nutrient absorption, and keeps things moving digestion-wise. This soup has a ton of fiber thanks to all the legumes (beans = legumes) and kale that we’re using, so cook it tonight, then bookmark it for when everyone everywhere is telling you to eat more fiber!!

I wrote this soup to include chicken, but it’s just as delicious — and, yes, full of protein because of the beans — without it. If you’re cutting the chicken, add an extra can of beans, whichever kind you like best. If you want it to be vegan, swap the heavy cream and Parmesan with plant-based versions of both, or just omit them. I loved this soup both before and after I added the cream and cheese.

Today’s soup has delicious Italian vibes, but if you liked the sound of a white chicken chili, try my green chicken tortilla soup, in which we lean heavily into the time-saving hack that is salsa verde. Next time you find yourself with ground sausage in the fridge or freezer, make good soup. And if you can’t get enough soup right now, cook your way through the What To Cook soup index!

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 40 minutes (10 minutes active, 30 minutes inactive)

Tools: