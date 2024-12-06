It’s a new month, so it’s time for a fresh five-day meal plan! This month’s line up begins with one of the most beloved recipes in WTC history: spicy (or not!) salmon tempura crunch bowls. From there, we’re cooking a perfectly cozy soup; a no-chop, one-pot, budget-friendly rice and bean bowl; an easy and impressive sheet-pan meal; and a 15-minute weeknight winner to wrap things up. For lunches, we’re eating a perfect fall salad and some leftovers that are arguably even better on day two than day one.

If cooking five consecutive homemade isn’t feasible for you right now (December’s a wild ride!), we hope you’ll come back to it in the new year, or pick one or two recipes you haven’t cooked in a while (or ever!) to make in the coming week.

Don’t forget to read the notes beneath the recipes in this email for ways to streamline your grocery list and rework your leftovers!

xx

Caro and Molly

PS, leftover amounts vary from house to house, so double dinners if you need to — especially those that we’re eating leftovers of for lunches! — and adjust your organized-by-aisle shopping list accordingly.

As always, we’ve created a shopping list for you organized by section of the store. Click the PDF or link below for that list. If you need to edit yours for any reason (to sub an ingredient, double a recipe, or cut some meals from the lineup), copy and paste it into a new Google doc or phone note and edit as needed.

a really simple meal plan v17 grocery list 52.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DINNER DAY 1: salmon tempura crunch bowls

Buy a huge box of mixed greens (like a 16-ouncer) — we’re going to use it throughout the week.

You’ll be cooking rice and beans later this week, so save yourself time/effort today and use microwavable frozen rice!

If you have the energy, pickle a red onion tonight to use all week. It’d be so good on this meal, your perfect fall salads, burrito bowls, and shakshuka. To do so: stuff 1 thinly sliced red onion in a jar along with 1/3 cup red wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons white sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Fill the jar the rest of the way up with hot water. Shake the jar to combine everything then set aside to marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temp, or in the fridge for up to a few weeks.

LUNCH DAY 2: my perfect fall salad

We’re going to make this salad twice for lunch this week, and this recipe yields enough for two meal-worthy salads, so ingredient shop accordingly! If you’re doubling it (to feed more than one adult), make the whole doubled batch of vinaigrette at the start of the week and store it in the fridge. Shake it up to reincorporate all of the ingredients before you use it.

Use mixed greens instead of kale to simplify your shopping list.

Add cucumber if you’d like since you’ll have half of one left over. (Or put slices of it in your kids’ lunch boxes throughout the week!)

Use leftover salmon, chopped deli turkey slices (or leftover shredded Thanksgiving turkey!), or rinsed and drained cannellini beans, if one of those feels easier than shredding a rotisserie chicken. And skip the squash.

DINNER DAY 2: lemony chicken orzo soup

A superb late fall/early winter meal. Take it from Summer:

Use spinach here to simplify your shopping list, or kale or collards for some nutrient diversity. (The grocery list has spinach listed!)

This soup yields 6 servings, but double it if needed to have leftovers for lunch tomorrow.

LUNCH DAY 3: leftover soup!

It’s even better the next day. It’ll thicken as it sits in the fridge — add water or broth or stock a splash at a time until it’s the perfect consistency for you.

DINNER DAY 3: one-pot cheesy rice and beans

Tomorrow’s lunch will be burrito bowls or quesadillas using leftovers of this meal so, if needed, add an extra can of beans (black beans or pinto!) to stretch it further, or go ahead and double the whole thing if your family will eat it all for dinner tonight.

LUNCH DAY 4: burrito bowl or quesadillas

I love rice and beans for lunch!! If you have access to a microwave, you’re about two minutes away from a warm, filling, and nutritious bowl of food.

If you’re home during the day and would rather mix the meal up a bit, make quesadillas or nachos out of the leftover filling.

Autumn on a sheet pan.

LUNCH DAY 5: perfect fall salad

Again, use mixed greens for this.

Do you have leftovers from last night? If so, heat them up in the microwave and add them to your salad. A warm component instantly makes a salad feel restaurant worthy, and these flavors would go beautifully with the balsamic vinaigrette.

DINNER DAY 5: shortcut shakshuka with feta

You deserve an easy win, and this 15-minute meal is so cozy and delicious. It’s also one to bookmark if you’re hosting houseguests or want to cook a fun and festive breakfast for your fam over the holidays!

Use whichever green you have left in the fridge. Spinach? Kale? Mixed greens? Any of them will be great.

If you cook this meal plan, let us know how it goes!

