sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples
better than a PSL
(Click here for printer version and here for the WTC recipe index!)
IT’S FALL, Y’ALL!
It’s that time of year when the entire world goes absolutely apeshit for lattes that taste like Yankee Candles. For parents, it also begins a three-month streak of making our children cry by forcing them to take pictures with seasonal mascots/objects. First stop, pumpk…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.