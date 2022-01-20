Hey!

January 2022 has been kind of loco for us. COVID has run through every single member of our family (including our dog, we think?) and we have been quarantined together for so long that I’m having severe March 2020 PTSD. Given the nationwide stats — I think many of you are probably in the same boat. School closures, sick kids, you name it, we’ve all been dealing with it. It’s been a shit show!

So I threw together a really easy meal plan for you for next week. I’ve got you cooking every night, which I know not everyone does, so go through it and pick and choose your favorites. It’s going to kick off with the Sheet-pan Chicken Tagine that will be sent out this Sunday. The plan is healthy-ish, all of the meals are very simple, and who knows — your kids might even eat some of it too. I’ve also included how to repurpose the leftovers into a second meal!

(I’ll add the link once it’s live — it’ll be in your inbox this Sunday!). While the leftover chicken is still warm, pull it off the bones and shred it into small pieces. Throw it in a tupperware with all of the leftover olives and apricots for lunch tomorrow.

Monday Lunch: Chicken Tagine Couscous Bowls

Warm up the leftovers from last night and toss them into a large bowl with several handfuls of arugula or spinach, a big scoop of couscous, the juice of 1 lemon, and several tablespoons of good extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add some feta if you’re in the mood.

This is another oft-repeated WTC classic! Serve it over leftover couscous from last night, or over greens, as the recipe is written, if you already finished all of the couscous.

Tuesday Lunch: Sausage Skillet

Thinly slice a large onion — any kind. Saute it over medium-high heat in a little oil. Add the leftovers from last night to the skillet and add a splash of lemon juice or vinegar. Toss to warm everything through. You can also throw some kale or spinach into here and cook until wilted!

Ah, I absolutely love this recipe! Such a classic meat and potatoes meal, but with so much flavor!

Wednesday Lunch: Pork and Potato Hash

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Chop the leftover pork, potatoes, and fennel up into bite-sized pieces. Add it to the skillet and saute until warm. Stir in a big handful of whatever chopped fresh herbs you have on hand. Serve with crumbly cheese on top.

Wednesday Dinner: Sheetpan Poblano Steak Fajitas

These are a top ten WTC recipe from 2021!

Thursday Lunch: Steak and Kale Fajita Salad

Chop the steak from last night up into small bites. Throw in a large bowl with chopped kale, avocado, some almonds or pepitas or tortilla chips for crunch. Make this dressing to go along with it.

Add shredded rotisserie chicken if you live in a “no meat, no meal” home.

Friday Lunch: Leftovers

By now you probably have a fridge full of random leftovers, so heat those up and chow down!

Friday Dinner: Chicken Parm Burgers

This recipe deserves a second moment in the sun. These burgers are SO GOOD!