sheet-pan poblano steak fajitas
fajitas are better in the oven.
(Click here for the recipe index and here for the printer version of this recipe.)
I try to finish developing and testing each Sunday’s What To Cook recipe — and writing the accompanying newsletter — by early Friday afternoon, so that my editor has plenty of time to whip this puppy into shape. Finishing it two days early always feels …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.