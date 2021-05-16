sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes
wham bam pork you ma'am
Click here to go to the printer version, but don’t forget that the substitutions are listed here, not there!
Hot new one-pan meal for y’all today! I am kinda a pro at figuring out the best way to cook lots of different things on the same pan and have them all turn out delicious and perfectly cooked. This meal is tangy from the balsamic, has a hint of swe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.