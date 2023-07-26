I can’t even count the number of times that I’ve received an email or message along these lines:

“Hey Caro! I just subscribed to What To Cook! I literally have no idea how to cook, the only thing I ever make is boxed Mac and Cheese, and I screw that up half of the time. Where should I start? What are your best beginner recipes?

Whether you’d throw yourself into this category, or you’re a more experienced cook looking for some really easy recipes, or you’d like to empower the non-cook in your home (looking at you, Georgie boy) to cook dinner for the family every now and then — here’s what I suggest.

the top five easiest WTC recipes that will make even the most novice chef feel like a rockstar

Can’t make it out to Montauk for lobster rolls this summer? ME EITHER. Shrimp rolls at home it is! This recipe is stupid simple but looks hella fancy.

Had to throw a grilling recipe onto this list. Here, we make one marinade that does double duty as a sauce for a crunchy creamy no-greens salad that will freak you out it’s so good.

This is a WTC mainstay that is a repeat recipe in many households. Everything cooks on a sheet-pan, and while it’s in the oven, we throw together a next-level good sauce in the blender.

Yes, you can make ribs! No, it is not difficult! Skip the potatoes and grab some store-bought potato salad to make things super easy on yourself.

I made this last night for dinner and man, it hits every time. The kids love them, the adults love them, if you need more protein, grab a rotisserie chicken. Go ahead and double the sauce so that you can make them again next week with no extra work!

Longtime WTC readers, what are your favorite super easy WTC recipes that you turn to over and over?

