Full disclosure: I've broken the What To Cook bylaws again. This recipe takes over an hour to cook. I tried really hard to come up with a quicker method, but nothing beats a low and slow cooked rib. But, but, but! It only requires about 15 minutes of active cook time, and you wind up with an absolutely delightful summer barbecue meal.

Not into pork? Just a reminder that I obvi have some excellent subs for you in the notes section!

Everyone out there who owns a smoker is likely scoffing at this recipe. Ribs in the oven?! Yes, y'all! Ribs in the oven. Ribs are excellent on the smoker, but they are so damn easy in the oven it's ridiculous. And sometimes life doesn't make time for a full day of smoking, but ya still need ribs.

We're pairing our ribs with this crunchy, zesty, herby potato dish that cuts through the heaviness of the meat in the most delightful way. It's a potato salad, but I hesitate to even call it that because of the connotations of a goopy mayo-heavy dish. This ain't that. It's refreshing and light. If you're not in the mood for ribs this week, the potatoes would make an excellent buddy for any grilled meat.

Or, if you’re in a really big hurry, just roast the potatoes and serve them plain with the ribs! This is also my “feeding kids” note of the week — my kids wouldn’t touch the herby potatoes (“green stuff!!!!”) but they loved the plain roasted potatoes.

roasted BBQ ribs and herby crunch potatoes

Serves 4-6