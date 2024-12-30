On Saturday I shared good luck soup for you to cook on New Year’s Day (collards! black eyed peas! pork!) — today I’m back with some last-minute meal and menu ideas for NYE!

Sometimes I’m in the mood to cook a fancy dinner for adults only complete with apps, a salad course, an impressive entrée, and dessert. If that’s not doable (as in, if my friends and I can’t find sitters), I’ll make it a casual, kid-friendly drop-in situation. Sometimes we just stay home and cook a fun dinner with the kids and go to bed by 9pm!

Whatever your scenario is for tomorrow night, here are my recs for what you should cook.

Fun drink ideas no matter the vibe of your night!

Apps for dinner is an excellent way to ring in the new year and is ideal for a family-friendly drop-in event. Make a handful of hearty apps to ensure people get their fill, then have guests bring their own favorite appetizer or a dessert to round things out.

The following are full menu ideas for if kids aren’t involved and you want to make a NIGHT of it with friends!

MENU IDEA 1:

MENU IDEA 2:

Follow one of my easy-but-fancy holiday meal plans!! You can do this year’s starring cider-braised roast or last year’s with California Christmas roast

MENU IDEA 3:

Follow this NYE dinner party menu I mapped out two years ago. Pink party punch and ranch water for bevs. Mini crab cakes, cream cheese and pepper jelly (duh), and a cheese board for apps. Kale Caesar salad, grilled flank steak with creamy pesto, and pasta alla vodka for the main event. Crunch cake or pots de crème for dessert. You can make the Caesar dressing and croutons as well as the vodka sauce up to 24 hours in advance and then just toss it all together when you’re ready to eat!

If you don’t need a *party menu* but do want to cook something special for you and your fam or a couple friends, here are some WTC meals that would make a beautiful and festive special occasion supper all on their own. Dress the table with a table cloth, light lots of candles, and pour some champagne and/or sparkling grape juice!

And here are a few WTC meals that are simple, delicious, and cozy if you’re in the mood for dinner on the couch!

What are your NYE plans?! Will you be cooking? Do you actually stay up till midnight?!

