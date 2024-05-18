Welcome to the third installment of What To Cook’s “easy-but-fancy” menus! We crushed holiday entertaining, we tackled our fear of cooking lamb this spring, and now… it’s time to take it outdoors to grill all the things!
My friend Gaby Dalkin has written the most approachable, beautiful, easy-breezy grilling cookbook on the market. Seriously — all of the other grilling books are male-centric, meat-heavy, and don’t highlight the best part of grilling: how EASY IT IS!
Gaby’s new book Grilling All The Things (which comes out this Tuesday — order it now and you’ll receive it on pub day!) demystifies grilling and shares recipes that will empower you to see your grill as the ultimate tool for easy, fuss-free cooking. I know grilling seems intimidating, but as we have discussed many times here at What To Cook, it is truly the easiest way to cook. Gaby’s book (and this grilling guide + perfect summer grilling menu) is going to revolutionize your grilling game.
what’s in this summer grilling guide?
An easy-buy-fancy summer grilling menu that will feed 6 to 8 people, complete with a grocery list, plan of attack, and ideas for what to tell your guests when they say “what can I bring?!”
Tips on how to master the grill, including:
The grilling tools you need to succeed
How to clean your grill
How to never have food stick to the grill again
but wait, I don’t need a full menu, I just want a weeknight meal!
Cook the Grilled Caesar Salad and the Juicy Lucys, or the Grilled Caesar and Chicken Caesar Sliders! You can skip grilling it and just cook the patties on a sheet-pan in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes!
download + enjoy
We hope that this summer entertaining menu and grilling guide bring you so much joy with the people you love this summer! Tag us when you cook the recipes (@carochambers and @whatsgabycookin) — we can’t wait to see!
