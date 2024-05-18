Welcome to the third installment of What To Cook’s “easy-but-fancy” menus! We crushed holiday entertaining , we tackled our fear of cooking lamb this spring , and now… it’s time to take it outdoors to grill all the things!

My friend Gaby Dalkin has written the most approachable, beautiful, easy-breezy grilling cookbook on the market. Seriously — all of the other grilling books are male-centric, meat-heavy, and don’t highlight the best part of grilling: how EASY IT IS!

Gaby’s new book Grilling All The Things (which comes out this Tuesday — order it now and you’ll receive it on pub day!) demystifies grilling and shares recipes that will empower you to see your grill as the ultimate tool for easy, fuss-free cooking. I know grilling seems intimidating, but as we have discussed many times here at What To Cook, it is truly the easiest way to cook. Gaby’s book (and this grilling guide + perfect summer grilling menu) is going to revolutionize your grilling game.

buy gaby's book!!!

what’s in this summer grilling guide?

An easy-buy-fancy summer grilling menu that will feed 6 to 8 people, complete with a grocery list, plan of attack, and ideas for what to tell your guests when they say “what can I bring?!”

Tips on how to master the grill, including: The grilling tools you need to succeed How to clean your grill How to never have food stick to the grill again



but wait, I don’t need a full menu, I just want a weeknight meal!

Cook the Grilled Caesar Salad and the Juicy Lucys, or the Grilled Caesar and Chicken Caesar Sliders! You can skip grilling it and just cook the patties on a sheet-pan in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes!

download + enjoy

We hope that this summer entertaining menu and grilling guide bring you so much joy with the people you love this summer! Tag us when you cook the recipes (@carochambers and @whatsgabycookin) — we can’t wait to see!