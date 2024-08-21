Where to begin! This past week has been a dream. I have loved meeting so many butter pants in D.C., Charlotte, and Boston, hugging your babies, eating treats in your cities, and seeing MY BOOK IN THE WILD. Seeing y’all cook my recipes and feed them to your families is the coolest feeling in the entire world. Thank you.

I’ve heard this a lot this week — “Caro, there are so many delicious recipes in this book. Where should I start?” SO glad you asked!!

Here are the ten recipes I think you should start with, from protein-heavy to veggie forward options. These are all really easy to make, and part of the reason why I think you should cook them first is that many of them use seasonal ingredients (corn! tomato! grilled steak!) that are fleeting.

What To Cook (First) From WHAT TO COOK WHEN YOU DON’T FEEL LIKE COOKING:



1. Pimento Cheese Everything Bagel Galette, 216

2. Peanutty Pork & Brussels, 39

3. Spicy Ramen & Snap Pea Stir-Fry, 51

4. Summer Soup, 168

5. Grilled Flank Steak With Charred Corn Panzanella, 126

6. Turkey Taco Salad, 119

7. Braised Fish With Tomato & Coconut Chickpeas, 164

8. Pesto Meatballs With Tomato Salad & Labneh, 122

9. Lamb & Hummus Bowls, 99

10. Sheet Pan Artichoke Melts, 167

Keep tagging me so that I can keep sharing what you cook!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you, for loving on this book.

if you’ve already started cooking from the book, what was your first recipe?!

