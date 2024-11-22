We’ve reached the final installment of gift guide week! Today is all about stocking stuffers, or little gifts you could give to men, women, and kids for Hanukkah or any other holiday. I love practical stocking stuffers — things people will actually use — versus cheap stuff from the Target $1 bin that’ll get a thrill but be thrown away within a week. So that’s what you’ll find below!

One other idea: scratch-off lottery tickets! Caro and Molly’s fams both do this every year and the kids have gotten very into it.

Olive & June cuticle balm. This cuticle stick has changed my dry little cuticles' life. I love their polishes, too — grab a few while you're there!

The Skinny Confidential mouth tape. I have tested many mouth tapes — my friend shared this one and I've been obsessed ever since! —Jillian (in case it sells out, you can also buy it on Amazon!)

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. This face lotion has changed my life, I feel like a dewy goddess.

Slip silk hair ties. Pricy for hair ties, but I'll never go back. I have thick hair and these hold it all up and don't leave a mark.

Mushroom night light. For all of my fellow scaredy cats out there. I love having a nightlight in the bathroom and this one is so cute.

Le Bon Shoppe girlfriend sock. I have a million pairs of these and gave them to all of my friends as little *thank you for picking up my kids from school and all the other things you've done for me while I've been on book tour* presents. And here's a more affordable set with great reviews.

Ultima. My current fave electrolytes.

Cute playing cards. So that she can teach everyone to play rummy over holiday break. These are waterproof, too!

Unbrush. I've tried all of the detangler brushes on the market and this is by far my favorite for both my thick, long hair, and my children's insane squirrel's nest hair. I also love using it to blow dry my hair — the vents make it so much faster to do a nice smooth blowout.

Huron shampoo and conditioner. Help your guy smell like a character in a romance book. I have put this in George's stocking every year for like 5 years straight!

A bag of salt. For the chef: a gigantic bag of the best flaky salt!

Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick. Megababe anti-chafe stick for my megababe's big ole legs. Yes, this is marketed toward women. But it works for all types of legs!

Face masks. This branding is kind of silly but also kind of funny? Apparently the masks are actually great! Skincare for men!!

Monday crosswords. Only the Monday (AKA the easiest) NYT crosswords. Genius. Inflate that ego!

Tozos. It wouldn't be a Caro Chambers gift guide without my favorite cheap, bajillions of 5 star reviews, comfy earbuds!

Nasal strips. Maybe slip 'em in there as a friendly suggestion...? Hehe.

The Doo Loop (lol). For the dog-loving fellas. Holds your poopy dog bag so you don’t have to! Here’s another, less expensive option.

Owala water bottle. My kids are obsessed with getting new water bottles. But you must force yourself to recycle the old yucky ones so that your water bottle drawer doesn't overflow! FYI when I travel I steal the boys’ Owalas because they’re half the size of mine and take up less space in my carry-on!

Tasty toothpaste. Calum used to claim that EVERY toothpaste was "too spicy" (like, even if it was bubblegum flavored) until a follower who has a kid with the same spiciness issue sent me this brand. The kids LOVE IT.

Pac-man keyring game. The perfect lo-fi game for when you need your kid to entertain themselves, but don't want to turn on the TV.

Playing cards. I'm getting these cute cards for Mattis (age: almost 6) — he loves playing Go Fish and I think he's ready to learn some more simple games!

Wikki stix. My kids are freakishly obsessed with these. They're amazing for plane rides!

Miss Jones Monster Cookie Mix. Baking mixes make cooking with kids actually fun and easy. I love this low-sugar, still-delicious brand.

Brainiac fruit snacks. Gotta have some sweets in their stocking, may as well be gummies with brain power-enhancing ingredients, right? My kids love these.

Kazoo that Tune guessing game. We've entered the family game night era and this one looks so fun and hilarious if you have older kids — like ages 8+ (who actually know the names of songs!).