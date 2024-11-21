Hi! Today we’re sharing two more jam-packed gift guides: one for children age 4-6+, and another for kids age 0-3.

If you have older children… I cannot in good faith help you because I’m not there yet, and Molly and Jillian both have all boys under the age of 5 too, ha! But please help each other in the comments! What are you getting your older elementary age kids, preteens, and teens?! Let the brilliant ideas flow.

And if you haven’t already, check out the other guides we’ve shared this week!

Oso & Me sweatshirt. I adore the kid's brand Oso & Me, and these embroidered sweat sets are a fave gift to give. They gave WTC readers early access to their Black Friday sale!

Code OSOEARLYCARO25 for 25% off

Leather-embossed The Night Before Christmas. I think this is such a special godchild/VIP kid gift! They'll have it forever... or until they rip out all of the pages?

Giant magnetic tile playhouse. My boys are 1) Magna-Tiles obsessed, and 2) addicted to building forts. This is going to be their big present this year! It’s pricy but when you open the link a $25 off thing pops up — don’t X out of that! I haven’t braved the AliBaba waters but my best friend is addicted (it’s basically Amazon but cheaper and kind of sketchy? don’t ask me) — there’s a cheaper set on there!

Where Did My Dog Go? custom search & find book. My MIL got this book for the boys a few years ago and it's still one of their all-time favorites! They love searching for Hooper.

MOLLYBEE KIDS Top Secret Lock and Key Diary. I took five 6-year-old boys to the Scholastic fair this week and they all picked out diaries with locks. Such a throwback! I remember treasuring mine as a kid. Mattis draws "spy codes" in his and locks it up and is totally obsessed.

Beaded jewelry making kit. My boys are obsessed with making bracelets for everyone they know. It's so sweet!

Toniebox starter set. I’ve talked about my boys' love for their Tonieboxes many, many times. The characters play audiobooks and music — my kids (and Molly’s, and Jillian’s) listen to them every night as they’re falling asleep! This starter set comes with five great characters, then you can add more Tonies for birthday or holiday gifts over the years.

New Tonies. If your kid already has a Toniebox, new Tonies make such a great gift! This Paw Patrol 3-pack has been a huge hit in my house. And Molly’s 6 year old loves the Nat Geo Tonies, especially this one about space and this one about penguins.

Utility jacket. This Barbour lookalike jacket is Mattis' current hyperfixation outfit and it's SO SO CUTE. He calls it his "spy jacket."

Magna-Tiles Dino World set. My son loves this dino set where he can create a dino zoo — there's always drama when the dinos escape their cages! Magna-Tiles Metropolis is another house favorite. —Jillian

If you aren’t on the MagnaTiles train yet, climb aboard!!! My kids can truly entertain themselves for hours and hours. - Caro

Walkie Talkies. My kids have been obsessed with walkie talkies for years now. They keep them entertained in the yard for HOURS. We have like four sets so that when their friends come over they each have their own.

Edible bubbles!!! Need I say more?

Light-up ice cubes. My friend gave the boys these light-up ice cubes that double as an amazing bath toy! They light up only when in water, so the boys love playing with them with cups, pouring water over them, etc. in the tub. They’ve been a huge bathtime hit for months now.

Mama and babies stuffed animals. It would be impossible to express how much my children love this stuffie. Mattis was first gifted the mama turtle last Christmas, and we have since collected about six more mamas and their babies. I can't explain it, but all three are addicted to these. They have lots of other animals, too — unicorns, frogs, puppies, cheetahs, etc.

Weezie kids’ bath robes. I'm asking for robes for the boys from my MIL! They're always freezing when they get out of the shower! We have all Weezie towels in our house — they're so soft and fluffy and perfect.

Code CARO15 for 15% off

If You Come to Earth by Sophie Blackall. If you’re looking to add to your kids’ book collection, this one is GREAT. It gets lols from the boys and also serves as a conversation starter for important topics like how all people and families are different. —Molly

A big list of Caro’s kid’s favorites can be found here!

Bug Bingo. These Magma for Laurence King bingo sets are beautiful! They’re like a coffee table book but a game. Older kids would like it too! We have Bug Bingo, but there’s Dog Bingo, Ocean Bingo, and more. —Molly

Sweet Wink Raspberry Confetti Cape. I just bought this for my niece and am so excited. —Molly

Miniscope. I'm getting this for all three boys! They looove bugs/dirt/generally being feral so I know they’re gonna love seeing all the outdoor things MAGNIFIED! The more toys that get them out into the yard for hours, the better!

Love Letter sugar cookies. For the godchild/nephew/niece/bestie's kid who you haven't seen in a while, but whose parents keep saying "don't send a gift they don’t need any more toys!!" — how precious are these customizable sugar cookies?

A combo of toys for baby + sentimental/cute gifts that will mean more to the mom!

Oso & Me Crossbody One Piece. Cashy lived in these cross-body monogrammed onesies. So sweet, omg.

Use code OSOEARLYCARO25 for 25% off

Oso & Me knit set. The truth is, a baby 2 and under doesn't really care what they're getting. So get them a cute sweat set that'll make their mom happy because they look SO CUTE. Cashy has this one and it's honestly absurd how cute it is. Some more affordable sweater sets / sweatsuits here.

Use code OSOEARLYCARO25 for 25% off

Wooden baby spoon. A set of Earlywood’s baby spoons would be perfect for BBs learning to eat and moms who are trying to eliminate plastic. You can get them personalized! They also sell a toddler bowl and spoon bundle.

Code CARO10 for 10% off

Lands End Tote Bag. My friend Whitney gives this bag to every new baby. I've started copying her for non-mutual baby friends, haha. It's a really, really excellent bag with lots of pockets and places to keep things organized. I like the size large, long handles, zip top.

Car plates with non-slip tires. Extremely hypocritical to share this since I ditched all of my novelty plates and switched to very plain silicone plates, but if your kid needs a push to get interested in mealtime, fun plates really can help and this is SO CUTE.

Bruder truck. The best trucks ever. Yes, they're expensive, but they're worth it. They have every type of truck imaginable, so you can pick the kid’s favorite!

Leather-bound Peter Rabbit. This leather-bound, embossed copy of Peter Rabbit is a really special gift for an important new baby in your life.

Bubble bath whisk. Perfect for babies who love bath time!

Freezable teething pop. A practical gift for a teething babe (AKA 4 to 10 month old ish?)!

Fidget cube. Anything to keep them busy!!! These are great. Perfect for a 6 to 18 month old.

Spinny toy. My MIL got this for Cash for his first birthday and all three boys still play with it!! Perfect for a 6 month to 1 1/2 year old.

Personalized hat. Absolutely cannot handle how cute these hats are. My friend Lindsay got them for Mattis and Calum when Calum was born. And, again, it's just so thoughtful to do something personalized!

Personalized roll-neck sweater. Cash and Calum were both gifted roll-neck sweaters with their names on them and they get compliments everywhere they go. Presh.

The sweetest personalized pillow. The perfect new baby gift!!! Or not-so-new baby who you forgot to get a gift for when they were born and now that it's Christmas you're realizing you need to get them a gift... I'm getting for my two freshest godsons! Love this one for a baby girl.

Switches busy board. I got this for Cash when he was 1 and he can still play with this thing for a really, really long time! Turning the different knobs and buttons basically turns the different lights on. Babies love it.