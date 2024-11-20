we are having way too much fun making these headers that look like cheesy Hallmark Christmas movie posters. dress i’m wearing . yes i have a dog.

Hello and welcome back to gift guide week here on What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking!

So far we’ve covered:

Today we’re sharing chic gifts for the ladies — cool and more affordable fashion finds and home decor for your sister, best friend, mom — and cool gifts for the guys. Tomorrow it’s all about the babes, and Friday we’ll be finishing up with stocking stuffers.

Let’s go!!

PS, we’re listening to instrumental holiday music as we work and it is sparking pure joy. *Highly suggest* this station until it’s time to listen to holiday music with actual words come December.

Block Shop Canyon Jacket. Mom, look away! When we went to Spain for Christmas as a family when I was in high school, my dad bought my mom this beautiful block-printed jacket that was so funky and completely original. She wore it to death and got compliments everywhere she went. She lost it a few years back and I can’t wait to gift her this one this Christmas! I’m still trying to decide between the brown plaid and burgundy.

Code CARO for free shipping

Tecovas The Annie Boot. Cowboy boots are back, baby. My cousin Lizzy and I went shopping for cowboy boots in Dallas when she came on my book tour with me, and everyone sent us to Tecovas when we asked where to go. I got the Annie and she got the Abby, which is a taller boot. This would be SUCH a fun gift to give — it would be such a huge dramatic box sitting under the tree! They run true to size.

Code CARO10 for 10% off

LL Bean Camo Tote. A very roomy, practical, and cute catch-all bag for schlepping kids’ soccer balls, snacks, etc. etc. I also use it as my carry on.

Erin McDermott Love and Luck necklace. I love everything Erin does — her gemstone necklaces brighten up any outfit — but I get by far the most compliments on this heart charm necklace.

Primary Pure Clarifying Mask. I'm hormonal acne prone and this mask really, really helps keep it at bay!

Hand-painted taper candles. I love the painted taper candle trend so much. These hydrangeas and lily of the valley are so sweet. I found another pretty set on Tuckernuck! OR, you could gift these painted candle holders. Or both?! I'd be so psyched if someone gave me these.

A pretty framed photo. Frame a candid from the last year (either from your phone, or their IG!) for a very personal, thoughtful gift! I’m obsessed with Framebridge’s new tabletop collection, especially the Antique Round Tabletop Frame and Puffy Round Tabletop Frame. - Molly

Stitchy. Have you guys heard of this thing? It makes a tiny stitch so that you can quickly hem a pair of pants, make sure your bra strap doesn't slip out from your shirt, or make sure your top doesn't show too much cleavage. So smart for the gal who loves fashion, and I love a practical gift!

A nice belt. Cool belts are really having a moment and I love this one. The sizing is kind of confusing cuz Europe, but think of the four options as XS, S, M, L. I also really love this more Western-style option.

A great pair of statement earrings. Ordering these for myself! They also come in black and gold. So chic.

Cool new sneaks. Every time I'm in New York City, I look... down... to figure out what the next cool sneak is. Last year it was New Balance 327, this year it's the 1906. I know, they're kinda ugly, it's kinda confusing, but trust the process.

Crystal Bezel Tennis Bracelet. Everyone thinks this is a real diamond bracelet! It's very, very pretty and just over $100. I wear it all the time with my friendship bracelets from tour :)

Flare leggings. I love these pants so ridiculously much. The most comfortable. Very effortlessly cool. 10/10 recommend. Plus, they're on sale right now!

Cashmere Fisherman. Such a handsome sweater! Quince has the best price point for cashmere and they are tried and true.

Code INFP-CARO10 for 10% off

Nice PJ pants. Because dudes deserve and appreciate comfortable sleepwear too!!

Code CAROLINExLAKE for 10% off

Alex Mill Highland Shirt in Chamois. I love when men make a bold color statement. This flannel shirt is so handsome George has it in navy (it comes in other colors, if red isn't for your guy).

Dagne Dover tech organizer. I feel so cliche putting a tech organizer on a men's gift guide but hear me out. George and I keep one of these travel charger kits fully packed so that we don't have to do it every single time. It's such a timesaver and ensures we never forget a charger! I think it would be an extra nice gift if you go ahead any buy double of any chargers that you don't already have two of so that you can leave them in there!

Faherty fleece hoodie. My husband, Will, lives in this hoodie! And when he’s not wearing it I steal it because it's so soft and cozy. —Molly

YETI Rambler 10 oz. tumbler. I'm getting these cocktail tumblers customized for the cabin! They’re also available on Amazon if you’re not getting them customized.

Tom Beckbe leather belt. A handsome new leather belt is such a nice gift. I got this one for George, his belts are looking tired!

Sherpa jacket. I think this is so handsome and cool, and certainly a step up from George's North Face fleece from 10th grade.

Skincare. George started stealing my skincare a few years ago, so now I gift him his own! This is a perfect set for the new-to-skincare guy. The Ordinary is such a great lower cost, really high quality skincare brand.

Johnnie-O polo. You can’t go wrong with a fresh polo, and Will loves these! —Molly

1000 Record Covers. A coffee table book for the music lover.

Huron Sea Salt + Driftwood scent. Make your husband/brother/guy friend smell like the sexiest man alive!!!!

A piece of meaningful art. Yesterday in the gift guide to send to your significant other or mom, I shared two art sources for really special pieces. I’m buying a Match South print for George this year, or you could find a special piece through Lost Art Salon.

Did you find any winners today!? Anything you need for yourself?! Anything you’re pumped to buy for the men in your life (and am I the only one who finds men tricky to shop for??).

See you tomorrow for all things CHILD!

