Welcome back for day 2 of holiday gift guide week!

We’re thrilled about y’all’s response to the first two guides (for the chef/entertainer and cozy gifts) we shared, and are so glad that they’re helpful! Today we’re sharing guides on either end of the budget spectrum: really, really good gifts for less than $30, and also pricier wishlist items — AKA the guide you should forward to your significant other or mom when they ask what you’d like for the holidays this year :)

As for non-products ideas, my go-tos are:

For a $0 gift, I offer to babysit my friend’s/sister’s/cousin’s children for an evening or overnight.

And on the pricier side, I want to start gifting trips to our kids! I’m thinking I’ll wrap up a tangible item that’s reflective of where we’re going for them to unwrap on Christmas morning. That’s not happening this year — but when the baby is a little older!

If you have anything to add to either list, leave it in the comments, please!!

We’ll be back tomorrow with chic gifts for the ladies in your life and cool gifts for the guys. Thursday will be all about the kiddos, then we’ll wrap up Friday with top-notch stocking stuffers.

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark. I’ll never forget visiting my godmother, Dallas, around the holidays about 10 years ago — she had a trunk full of Williams Sonoma peppermint bark with a big red bow tied around it for every single person on her list. I’d never tried it, she gave me a tin, and it was love at first bite. It is the perfect, perfect holiday treat, and it’s so brilliant to just choose one lovely gift for all of your neighbors, teachers, colleagues, and friends so that you’re not spinning your wheels trying to come up with something original for that many people.

Williams Sonoma dishcloths. I *love* a practical gift for the holidays. Nice dish towels are such a lovely, lovely thing to receive, and these are my all time fave. They’re very absorbent and look great — you can even personalize them with a monogram through their site!

What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking. Oh my gosh, how did this get on here?! It’s currently 30% off on Amazon, bringing it to less than $25 a book!

Merit lipstick. You can't go wrong with any of the Merit lipstick colors — or their Day Glow highlighter — for a nice gift!

Bok choy hair claw. I can't get stop buying novelty hair claws for my friends. Such a fun and easy gift for anyone who has hair! I love the bok choy, but there's also a taco, fried egg, pizza, a pickle, a peach, and many more to choose from! This stick of butter hair claw is also unreal.

Self-tan drops. These really work! I got them at a favorite things party last year and I love!

A reading light. I use this every night that I’m reading a real book (rather than reading my Kindle!).

Puzzlefolk puzzles are SO CUTE. I think a Christmas puzzle is a perfect holiday houseguest gift (I'm bringing the skiing one to a ski weekend in December!), or a nice thing to have laying around for guests to work on if you're hosting for the holidays. There are lots of cute non-Christmas options, too.

Bombas Frilly Rib Quarter Socks. So cute with flats or loafers!

Food candles. I love food candles so much. The farfalle one and macaroni one (pictured in the collage!) crack me up, and the avocado is so cute. The heirloom tomato is also so good! Would be adorable on a shelf or to set the table.

Chic luggage tag. Again: anything monogrammed is just such a thoughtful touch — especially when it helps you find your luggage easily! Lots of other monogrammed/embroidered ideas here.

Framebridge picture ornament. Sentimental and seasonal! Perfect for newlyweds, a new baby, first-time grandparents, or anyone else who marked a milestone this year.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill. I have resisted owning an air fryer for years but I recently obtained a Cuisinart Air Fryer for our cabin because the stove wasn't working, and I don't know how I've gone this long without it. It has a different setting for your every need (baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, air frying, etc.), and it's so fast. I am a kitchen device minimalist and I 10/10 endorse taking up your counter space with this device!!

Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Braiser. My braiser is my most beloved piece of kitchen equipment. You can make all of my one-pot meals in this perfect vessel! I own the 3 1/2 quart and find it to be the right size. I've been gifting my little brother one piece of Le Creuset cast iron every year for 5 years now — I do all different shades of blue! I've done a braiser, a dutch oven, a skillet, a baker, a grill pan... I think it might be time to move on to a new collection because he's set!

Lake Lounge Set (quarter-zip top and pants). I got my mom this Lake lounge set as a small token of my appreciation for watching the boys recently and she has been living in it! Size down in the pants, true to size in the top.

STAUD Good Night Moon Bag. If you don't know what to get the special lady in your life, go for something you KNOW she doesn't have. Every woman needs a perfect black evening bag, and this one will make her stand out like she deserves! Omg it also comes in navy! George, I want this!!

A piece of art from Lost Art Salon. The guys behind Lost Art have made it their life's mission to rediscover and highlight artists who didn't quite make it while they were living. They have an in-house framing studio that does beautiful work. Take a browse and find something really special and totally unique. You can search by price range! I love this nude (and the way it's framed, wow) and this guy chilling. This is darling, and I'm kind of scared to share this original drawing for a Sunkist lemons ad because I think I need it? Thinking about getting this one for my godson who is moving away from California (sob). Call them and they'll help you figure out how to frame it to perfectly highlight the artwork.

Sezane Mini Farrow Bag. I own this bag in the pistachio color and I want it in a million more colors!! It's the perfect size and gets so many compliments.

Match South prints. This shop has tons of prints inspired by iconic locations, hotels, towns, and colleges. Such a great gift for someone you love — I'm getting one for George for Christmas. They frame it for you, so you don't have to deal with that! One would be special, but a whole collection to fill up a wall would be incredible.

HART initial charm necklace. Charm necklaces are having a moment and this one is so pretty. I want it with my boys' initials! I saved all of my faves from Hart here if an initial necklace isn't the right move for you. If you're feeling ambitious, I think building a charm bracelet is the sweetest idea!

A truly gorgeous bucket bag. A perfect, timeless bag makes a perfect, timeless gift.

Soeur Chambery Coat. One of my best friend's husband bought her a really nice coat last Christmas and I thought that was just the sexiest move! I own last winter's version of this coat and truly get asked where it's from nonstop when I wear it. It’s the one I was wearing in New York last week, if you follow me on Instagram :)

CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask. OK... I've finally been convinced. I want one of these red light therapy masks! Check this site too, Amazon and Flagship are competing for best price right now I’m not sure which one will have the better price when you go to buy!

The most beautiful plates ever. I desperately want these. They are so special.