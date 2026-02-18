Today we’re sharing a (random!) roundup of things our team is so into at the moment. We’d love to know what you’re into right now, too. Books, podcasts, recipes, hobbies, outfits, mindsets — please share your recs!

Leave a comment

FROM CARO:

I feel like a cool mermaid in this necklace Lily gave me for my birthday. Her little sister’s best friends started the brand!

I was complaining about my hormonal acne to our 23-year-old sitter (and dear friend!!) Quinn recently, and she recommended the one-two punch of PanOxyl face wash with Differin gel . Not to be dramatic but my skin is the clearest it’s been... ever? I posted about this on Instagram and, no joke, at least 200 people messaged me back saying, yes, it’s great for acne, but also to use it on armpits to reduce stink. I’m postpartum and still nursing and am in my constantly-stinky era. But now that I use PanOxyl on my armpits every time I shower — I HAVE NOT USED DEODORANT IN SIX WEEKS and I never smell. Ever. Why is everyone not talking about PanOxyl???? A life-changing $9.

While we’re on skincare: I recently used my first Goop overnight peel and while it’s a much steeper price point, it’s actually only about $10 per treatment and my skin feels smoother and brighter than after any fancy facial I’ve ever gotten. I am counting down the days until my next peel (it says to only do one per week!).

FROM MOLLY:

Being on my phone. Last year I shared my resolution to treat my phone like a landline, and I go through phases of being good with it. I recently got a Brick and it has helped a ton! Rather than deleting an app like Instagram, I can use the Brick to temporarily block it from my phone. As someone who uses IG a lot for work, deleting the app is annoying because I lose all my drafts and I have to reallow access to my microphone, etc., every time I re-download it. With the Brick, I can temporarily block my social apps, email — any app I want! — to make my phone less distracting. FYI, people have told me that a free app called Foqos does the same thing! From Molly: I’m on this journey, too! I’ve also told my kids to call me out when I’m staring at my phone around them, which they have been HAPPY to do, ha!

Are your children out of school all week for winter break like mine?! If so and you’re somewhere chilly, cook this really simple winter vacation house meal plan. Or just cook through it at home — it’s a great line up for late winter.

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

This is a VERY low-effort, high-reward one-pot Boursin pasta that’s filling, cozy, and ready in 30 minutes. If you’ve cooked this recipe before, revisit it to try one of the many riffs included in the post!

I absolutely love cauliflower rice when done right, and here it’s done perfectly right. We’re pairing our roasted cauli rice with pork tenderloin, black beans, and corn for a healthy and nutritious meal that doesn’t feel like you’re eating something really healthy and nutritious.

Hella green pasta — aka green monster pasta (what my kids call it), aka hulk noodles (what Molly’s kids call it) — is perhaps the most delicious way to get your greens in. I get asked a lot what the difference between this newsletter version and the hella green pasta in WTC the book is, and the answer is that this OG version includes two types of greens (both spinach and kale) and more garlic (20 cloves!) — plus, it makes a double serving of sauce. You can freeze the extra sauce, or you can cook this sheet-pan chicken and potato meal the next day and use it in place of that recipe’s green sauce.

If you’ve never cooked smash burgers at home, allow me to teach you how. You’ll also learn how to cook fries from scratch — or skip it and bake frozen fries instead!

Keep this recipe in your back pocket for nights when you think you have nothing to cook for dinner. All you need are pantry and freezer staples (ramen, peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, frozen veg, and fresh broccoli’s nice if you have it), and in 15 minutes you’ll have a delicious dinner on the table.

We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.