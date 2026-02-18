so into these
good hair days, cozy sweatpants, moms winning gold medals, and more
Today we’re sharing a (random!) roundup of things our team is so into at the moment. We’d love to know what you’re into right now, too. Books, podcasts, recipes, hobbies, outfits, mindsets — please share your recs!
FROM CARO:
Nutrafol’s postpartum supplements. I’m not exaggerating when I say that my hair has never looked this healthy, and I am seven months postpartum, which is REALLY saying something. If you’ve had a baby, you know that, like clockwork, when they turn four months old, your hair starts shedding like crazy (for many of us, at least!). This go round I started taking Nutrafol’s postpartum supplement when I was three months postpartum, and the hair thinning has been so much less dramatic. I’ve been telling anyone who will listen how obsessed I am with Nutrafol. If you’re postpartum or will be soon — or if you are at any stage of life and would love for your hair to be thicker and shed less — I genuinely can’t recommend it more highly. Click here to get $50 off the first 3 months or $106 off the first 6 months for all formulas.1
Every single factor surrounding Elana Meyers Taylor winning gold!!!
Calling my reps about gun control and other issues on a regular basis, not just in response to news headlines. I love 5calls.org to help me know what votes are coming up, and for the easy scripts they write that I can just read.
I just finished Atmosphere on audiobook (my fave narrator reads it!) and at the (very abrupt, poignant, almost startling) end I did not just tear up, I burst into an ugly heaving sob. I loved it. When I talked about it on Instagram, so many people told me that if I love space books (which apparently I do), I need to read Project Hail Mary next. I’m reading You & Me and You & Me and You & Me first, then moving to that!
Speaking of books, I am so excited to invite anyone who can join to celebrate a What to Cook favorite: Grape Juice!! On March 3, I’ll be chatting with Grape Juice author Eliza Dumais at Auberge du Soleil in Napa. Join us!!!
This tinted face sunscreen rocks. I look dewy and glowy and kinda pretty when all I put on is my SPF! I’m also loving this 10/10 hydrating lip gloss.
My kids are on winter break this week (yes, it’s an entire week!), and we are back in the home of the chipotle shrimp taco! So delicious.
I feel like a cool mermaid in this necklace Lily gave me for my birthday. Her little sister’s best friends started the brand!
I was complaining about my hormonal acne to our 23-year-old sitter (and dear friend!!) Quinn recently, and she recommended the one-two punch of PanOxyl face wash with Differin gel. Not to be dramatic but my skin is the clearest it’s been... ever? I posted about this on Instagram and, no joke, at least 200 people messaged me back saying, yes, it’s great for acne, but also to use it on armpits to reduce stink. I’m postpartum and still nursing and am in my constantly-stinky era. But now that I use PanOxyl on my armpits every time I shower — I HAVE NOT USED DEODORANT IN SIX WEEKS and I never smell. Ever. Why is everyone not talking about PanOxyl???? A life-changing $9.
While we’re on skincare: I recently used my first Goop overnight peel and while it’s a much steeper price point, it’s actually only about $10 per treatment and my skin feels smoother and brighter than after any fancy facial I’ve ever gotten. I am counting down the days until my next peel (it says to only do one per week!).
FROM MOLLY:
These random acts of kindness! I just took 30 seconds to do number three for my fave local market.
Amy Poehler’s recent Good Hang episode with Jonathan Groff is an instant mood booster.
Last night I started reading Lady Tremaine, Rachel Hochhauser’s debut novel, and I’m already hooked. Due out on March 3, it conjures the backstory of Cinderella’s “evil” stepmom. I love a book that transports me, and this one is doing just that!
Over the holidays I tried The Sculpt Society’s weeklong free trial and fell in love. The classes are hard (in a nice way!), they include both cardio and strength work, and the music they’re set to is GOOD, which can be hard to find in a fitness app.
I have a new favorite salad kit: Brightfarms’ chickpea Caesar crunch kit. I typically eat it as is for a quick lunch, but it’s also excellent paired with salmon like in our super Caesar.
I’m just so into the fact that baggy sweatpants are in style. I’ve gotten a few compliments wearing these cozy fleece joggers at daycare drop off and it feels too good to be true. From Caro: My friend Jenna was wearing these exact sweats with an oversized white button-down the other day. She looked so cool.
Being on my phone. Last year I shared my resolution to treat my phone like a landline, and I go through phases of being good with it. I recently got a Brick and it has helped a ton! Rather than deleting an app like Instagram, I can use the Brick to temporarily block it from my phone. As someone who uses IG a lot for work, deleting the app is annoying because I lose all my drafts and I have to reallow access to my microphone, etc., every time I re-download it. With the Brick, I can temporarily block my social apps, email — any app I want! — to make my phone less distracting. FYI, people have told me that a free app called Foqos does the same thing! From Molly: I’m on this journey, too! I’ve also told my kids to call me out when I’m staring at my phone around them, which they have been HAPPY to do, ha!
Are your children out of school all week for winter break like mine?! If so and you’re somewhere chilly, cook this really simple winter vacation house meal plan. Or just cook through it at home — it’s a great line up for late winter.
Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.
1. 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo-ish
This is a VERY low-effort, high-reward one-pot Boursin pasta that’s filling, cozy, and ready in 30 minutes. If you’ve cooked this recipe before, revisit it to try one of the many riffs included in the post!
2. adobo pork & cauliflower rice taco bowls
I absolutely love cauliflower rice when done right, and here it’s done perfectly right. We’re pairing our roasted cauli rice with pork tenderloin, black beans, and corn for a healthy and nutritious meal that doesn’t feel like you’re eating something really healthy and nutritious.
3. hella green pasta
Hella green pasta — aka green monster pasta (what my kids call it), aka hulk noodles (what Molly’s kids call it) — is perhaps the most delicious way to get your greens in. I get asked a lot what the difference between this newsletter version and the hella green pasta in WTC the book is, and the answer is that this OG version includes two types of greens (both spinach and kale) and more garlic (20 cloves!) — plus, it makes a double serving of sauce. You can freeze the extra sauce, or you can cook this sheet-pan chicken and potato meal the next day and use it in place of that recipe’s green sauce.
4. smashburgers + fries
If you’ve never cooked smash burgers at home, allow me to teach you how. You’ll also learn how to cook fries from scratch — or skip it and bake frozen fries instead!
5. 15-minute veggie peanut noods
Keep this recipe in your back pocket for nights when you think you have nothing to cook for dinner. All you need are pantry and freezer staples (ramen, peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, frozen veg, and fresh broccoli’s nice if you have it), and in 15 minutes you’ll have a delicious dinner on the table.
If anyone is going to the event at Auberge du Soleil and will be in Napa proper, I have to hype my favorite tasting room, River Club! The area isn't the most beautiful from the street, but the tasting room is right on the river, great wine, the nicest owners, and kid-friendly!! Like, with toys and crayons. Not just kid-tolerated, lol
If you like audiobooks, Project Hail Mary is amazing! I usually read on my kindle, but a friend said this was one of the best audiobooks ever, and I have to agree (although I’m only about halfway through so far).