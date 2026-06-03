What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Johanna Kassel O'Connor's avatar
Johanna Kassel O'Connor
3h

I’m kicking off my “best decade yet” aka my 40s with my first big birthday party in 20 years with a Lisa Frank inspired unicorn bounce house, frozen drink machines and cookies and cotton candy as take homes. I’m kicking it off in a style of how fun I aspire to be!!

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1 reply by Caroline Chambers
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Caitlin
34m

Did I miss your reaction to Off Campus?! I feel like you watched it all on your cross-country plane trip...but maybe I missed your thoughts on it? I just finished and I'm devouring all of the stuff on Instagram...

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1 reply by Caroline Chambers
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