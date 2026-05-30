Meet your new favorite sheet-pan salmon dinner! This one’s super summery, very easy, and a bit decadent. It’s nutrient-rich comfort food that’s a perfect meal to cook while on a summer vacation somewhere near the water, or just on any Wednesday night at home.

Think shrimp and grits… but we’re using salmon instead of shrimp, polenta instead of grits, and we’re cooking the bulk of it on a sheet pan.

Thinly sliced bell peppers and whole cherry tomatoes roast with garlic and lemon, turning into a jammy, saucy vegetable situation inspired by peperonata, a stewy Italian dish that’s sweet, savory, and tangy all at once. Salmon’s a perfect superfood accompaniment to the veg, and we’ll garnish it all with a ton of fresh basil.

You can serve the salmon and vegetables by themselves — they’re great on their own! I’d add another bell pepper or two, and maybe some zucchini sliced into half moons, to bulk it up a little. Or you can go the step further and dirty just one more dish to make this cheesy, creamy polenta to serve your salmon and veg over top of. I highly recommend the polenta if you have the energy for a little stirring!

PS, if you’re a salmon hater, don’t leave — there are lots of sub options for you in a note beneath the recipe.

To make polenta, you take coarsely ground yellow cornmeal and boil it with stock or water into a thick, creamy porridge. Here, we’re adding freshly grated sharp Cheddar and some butter to make it extra delicious.

There are a few places to look for dry polenta (or it may be labeled coarsely ground cornmeal) at the store. It could be in the baking aisle with flour and other cornmeal items, or in the grains and rice aisle, or in the hot cereal section near grits (why is every grocery store organized differently??). If you can’t find it, grab quick-cooking grits instead. They’re a different texture, but can be cooked the same way.

Stores also carry tubes of pre-cooked polenta in the refrigerated section. That’s not what we’re using here, though if you wind up with it, you can cut it into slices, pan fry it, and serve it with the salmon and veg.

If reading “shrimp and grits” makes you crave shrimp and grits, make this recipe! The fun spin here is that instead of dry ground grits, we make fresh corn grits. It’s an excellent meal to cook when corn is in season! And for a sheet-pan salmon dinner that’s good for all seasons and easy enough to memorize by heart, try everyone-loves-this salmon.

Serves 4

Cook time: 40 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the sheet-pan salmon, tomatoes, and peppers: