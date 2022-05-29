Click here for a full archive of WTC meals (helpful for meal planning!), and scroll to the bottom of this post for a printer-friendly PDF of this recipe.

Breakfast for dinner! This has been the number one request since I started What To Cook, and I promise this is just the first of more B4D recipes to come. There are so many directions you can go with breakfast for dinner — but every time I make pancakes for dinner I feel absolutely awful and sugar crash-y afterwards, so I went the savory, zero blood sugar crash route today.

If you’re not an eggs-for-dinner kinda person, this of course also makes a fabulous breakfast or brunch recipe for all of your summer entertaining needs.

If you’ve had a Starbucks egg bite, you probably started salivating the moment this hit your inbox. If you’ve never tried one, picture the most perfect bite of eggs imaginable. Soft, tender, flavorful, creamy — with pops of bacon (or red pepper! or both, for that matter!) throughout.

Starbucks Bacon & Gruyère egg bites. We are replicating this recipe as closely as my little recipe detective brain could!

They are absolutely delicious. So delicious, in fact, that back when they first gained popularity in 2018, I was hired not once, not twice, but THREE times to develop egg bite recipes for different companies! George and I ate a lot of eggs that year.

Here’s one of those recipes - an Instant Pot egg white, red bell pepper, and spinach version. I have made this recipe like 50 times. So good. But today’s recipe is better (and so much easier).

Instead of having you buy a special mold to make perfectly shaped egg bites, we’re making a giant egg bite in a regular ole skillet. AKA — we’re making an egg bite frittata.

Cooking it low and slow at just 275°F emulates the sous vide cooking style that Starbucks uses, and keeps the eggs from seizing up and getting spongy and dry. You’ve seriously never had eggs like this before!

oh… and the hash!

Y’all. This sweet potato hash. It’s so good. It’s sweet and savory and simple. It’s more of a soft and tender situation, not a crispy hash brown. It’s cooked in leftover bacon fat from the frittata (or olive oil, for my vegetarians!) so the flavor is out of control. And it cooks right in the oven at the same time as the frittata, then gets blasted under the broiler to crisp it up a bit at the end.

starbucks egg bite copycat frittata with sweet potato hash

Serves 4

~ 1 hour