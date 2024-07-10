Hi!! I’m about to hop on a flight home from NYC after a marathon 48 hours of press stuff, mostly podcast interviews, and, wow, they are just so much more dynamic and fun in-person versus over Zoom.

I had the most lovely dinner last night with Dan Pelosi, Jenny Rosenstrach , and deb perelman at Shukette last night. I took them out to thank them for writing blurbs for my book and it was just so wonderful to get to know them IRL, and to share how we all make this *food person* career work. We are all food creators, but we each do things so differently, and it was really great to hear how everyone makes it work, things that are working, things that aren’t, etc. Loved every minute and reeeally loved the meal — 10/10 recommend Shukette if you’ll be in NYC anytime soon!

Watching Wimbledon! The tennis whites, the talent, the eye candy… whether you play tennis or not, it’s so fun to watch or have on in the background. Tennis has become a big part of my life over the last few years (exercising WHILE socializing is the best of both worlds), and Jillian (my right hand, chief of operations, etc.) is a big tennis player and pickleballer too. Here are some outfits and accessories we have and love or are currently eyeing!

I’m obsessed with this tennis skirt. It sucks you in but is also so comfortable. I’ve been seeing a lot of people in collared shirts on the courts — so cute and kinda gives 90s vibes! That top would be cute with this $24 skirt.

How great are these olive and chili pepper paddles from the Recess x Defined Dish collab? —Jillian My favorite classic skirt is the Vuori volley skirt. It has pockets to hold your tennis balls, which a lot of skirts annoyingly don’t have these days. —Jillian I also love this après tennis sweatshirt… … and these socks from Kule! —Jillian

The other week we asked what *you’re* so into and we have loved poring through the comments section. Here are just a few of your responses — click here to read them all!

First of all, congratulations!!! And GO YOU for prepping some meals ahead of time. Pizza delivery and take-out dinners will happen, but the more nutrient-rich meals you can have ready to go, the better you’ll feel! Here are some WTC meals that freeze and reheat beautifully and contain a nourishing mix of nutrients and vitamins — you’ll also find a ton more here. See the recipes’ notes for specific freezing instructions. In general, I like to thaw frozen meals in the fridge overnight — it makes them so easy to reheat on the stovetop or microwave the next day. But when I don’t remember to do that, I just run the Ziploc (I always freeze in Ziplocs) under warm water until it releases from the food, peel it off, then pop the frozen square into a skillet, add a splash of water, cover, and warm over medium-low until thawed.

Also, check out this post about THE MENU, a meal planning solution I use in my own house. I wrote it when Cashel was a newborn and relied on this process HEAVILY then (and still do now).

Anyone have any other meals to add to this list?!

A follower shared this call for donations to honor her late niece on what would’ve been her first birthday. If you’re able, join us in donating a book (via her Amazon wishlist) or a monetary donation (via venmo @naomis-nook)!!! All proceeds go to Texas Children’s Hospital PICU and Naomi’s Nook.

