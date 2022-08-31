I am usually a bit depressed about Labor Day, a holiday weekend that marks the official end to summer.

But this year, I’m feeling good. Excited. A new season (jk I live in California, we don’t do seasons) with new vibes and new produce and new…children. I’m having a baby this month!

I was going to send you a huge roundup of barbecue ideas, but I feel like those can be a bit overwhelming. So instead, I’m sending you the exact menu that my friend and I are cooking for a bunch of our friends and kiddos this Sunday. Plus, tips on how to prep ahead of time.

But I’m sure I’m not the only one with my Labor Day menu already planned… what are you and your crew cooking up?!

DON’T GO OVERBOARD

My number 1 tip to preparing a big spread for a crowd: don’t go overboard! When you have a million side dishes, it’s honestly just kind of overwhelming, and everyone only takes a tiny little spoonful of each dish, and thus can’t fully enjoy that dish, and you’re usually left with tons of leftovers.

Instead, plan your cookout menu like you’d plan any other dinner party menu. Two or three sides, an entree, and a dessert. Done! Easy!

my exact Labor Day cookout menu

1) Kale Caesar Salad //

My friend Lexie and I make a kale caesar almost every time we cook a meal together. She makes the dressing at home and brings it to wherever we’re gathering (we are obsessed with this one — we triple it every time we make it!) and otherwise it’s just lacinato kale, thinly sliced and massaged with salt (check this recipe out for exact instructions), romaine, lots of shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons. If you want more of a toppings-heavy Caesar, I’ve been making a “summer caesar” all summer with grilled corn and peppers, and pepitas in addition to everything listed above.

Prep ahead: Lexie will make the caesar dressing (and the croutons if she has time) at home before we all meet up at the par-tay house. If she’s feeling really ambitious she could even de-rib and chop the kale.

2) Squash Casserole //

I’ve been wanting to make squash casserole ALL SUMMER and haven’t gotten around to it yet — so this is my moment! If you’ve never made squash casserole, follow this recipe, it is basic, Southern as hell, and perfect. Basically Mac and Cheese, but with squash instead of noodles.

Prep ahead: I’ll fully assemble this at home and bring it to the house ready to be baked.

3) Grilled Corn with Lime Butter

This is the side dish that goes with the chicken chili verde burgers, so you’ll receive full instructions for it when you get that recipe. It is the EASIEST, most crowd-pleasing summer side dish of all time. This is also probably the only side that the kids will eat (although kids have been known to crush Caesar salad).

4) Chicken Chili Verde Burgers //

We wanted a classic cookout vibe for our main dish, but we’re a little maxed out on plain ole cheeseburgers at this point in the summer. We had decided on my grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches, but I just developed a chicken chili verde burger recipe for this Sunday’s recipe (I’m going to send it Saturday if my team can pull it off!) and it’s so flavorful and different and fun that I’m calling an audible and making them instead.

Prep ahead: I will make the burger mixture at home, and bring it to the party ready to go. I might even make the patties at home if I can figure out a good Tupperware to fit them into.

Feeding kids: One batch of the recipe makes 4 adult burgers, but they’re pretty big burgers (quarter pounders!) so could be split into smaller patties to feed kiddos. For instance: make 2 adult patties, 4 kid-sized patties.

recipe coming this Sunday for these chicken chili verde burgers and grilled corn!

5) Hotdogs

We discovered Snake River wagyu hotdogs at Draeger’s Market in Menlo Park many years ago and they’ve become a cookout staple for our crew. So absurdly delicious. We’ll probably get some non-wagyu hotdogs for the tiny beasts who won’t know the difference in a $5 versus $1 hotdog.

6) S’mores

The dads and big boys are camping out (in the backyard), so it’s only appropriate that we serve s’mores. I’m going to bring a box of Hu chocolates (I think my code CARO20 is still active if you want to try them! SO GOOD) to make fun fancy s’mores for the adults, and I’ll also bring Hershey’s for the bambinos.

Prep ahead: a good “job” to give a non-cook is to make the s’mores platter. Grab a big platter and assemble the graham crackers, chocolates, and marshmallows on it. It makes it so much more fun and festive than just pulling everything out of the bags and boxes.

7) But if we weren’t making s’mores…I’d make Strawberry and Peach Shortcake

In fact, if I’m feeling ambitious, I’ll add this to our menu on top of the s’mores. It’s so delicious and really quite easy. I’ll use canned whipped cream because, honestly, I love it, and it makes life a lot easier.

