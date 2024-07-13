Lately I’ve focused on quick, easy, and delicious weeknight dinners here on WTC — like these 20-minute fish tacos and the summer sauté — because that’s what I’ve been mostly cooking this summer in my own kitchen. This week though, I wanted to share an absolutely gorgeous summer dinner that feels a little more fancy (but is also still completely doable for a busy weeknight).

I picture this meal served on a patio alongside a bottle of chilled rosé and vase of fresh flowers. Or, ya know, scarfed down in shifts hovering at the kitchen counter. Either way, it’ll be an absolute TREAT.

These herby shrimp couscous bowls offer everything I love in a summer meal: a light and fluffy grain (actually, couscous is pasta! but it feels like a grain…); fresh, crunchy seasonal veggies; a perfectly cooked protein; PEACHES; and an herby, addictive sauce that you can liberally drizzle over it all.

You’ll dirty a few more dishes than you have for recent weeks’ recipes… but I promise: zero hard work is required, you’ll be efficiently multitasking the whole time, and the end product is so worth it!! The notes section below the recipe also has a time-saving hack, should you need it.

One other note: Since you’ll already be inside making the couscous and chopping the salad ingredients, I decided that quickly cooking the shrimp in a skillet would be easiest. But if grilling the shrimp and eliminating the need to wash that pan works better for you, by all means, DO IT!

IN VERY BIG NEWS: TODAY MARKS ONE MONTH EXACTLY UNTIL WHAT TO COOK WHEN YOU DON’T FEEL LIKE COOKING THE BOOK COMES OUT!!! To those of you who have already pre-ordered: THANK YOU, thank you, thank you!

Pre-orders are so incredibly important to the success of a book, so if you're thinking about getting a copy but haven't pre-ordered it yet, it would mean THE ABSOLUTE WORLD TO ME if you did so. You're not going to want to miss out on our big virtual dinner party (everyone who pre-orders a copy is invited!). Plus… I couldn’t help myself, and there's one more really exciting thing coming to anyone who pre-orders. I’ll send an email announcing that tomorrow, so be on the lookout!!

herby shrimp couscous bowls

Serves 4

Cook time: 45 minutes

Tools: