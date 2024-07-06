Hi. Wow. I’m tired. Fourth of July knocked it right out of me.

So it felt like a great time to share my SUMMER SAUTÉ — a 20-minute meal I make frequently when two things align: 1) Zucchini, tomatoes, and corn are in season. And 2) I really, really don’t feel like cooking.

I shared this on my Instagram stories a few weeks ago and have heard from a lot of you that it’s now heavy in your rotation too, so I figured it was time to share a tested, edited version of this delightful meal.

The recipe title just about sums it up — we’re sautéing the best of summer’s produce, adding chicken sausage, a touch of balsamic, and garlic, and topping it all with feta and fresh herbs. It’s an absolutely perfect busy summer night (or afternoon!) meal.

I wrote this recipe for 2 eaters rather than the usual 4 to 6 because this is simple food — not something I’d serve to guests — and because my kids won’t touch it with a 10-foot pole.

That said, it’s easy to double! If you’re doubling it, instead of scooching the ingredients to the side of the skillet (read the recipe to see what I mean), transfer them to a bowl once they’ve browned. Then at the end — at the step when you add the corn and garlic and stir everything together — add any other cooked veg back to the skillet.

PS: If you’re cooking for ONE person, I still recommend making the whole thing. I can attest that these leftovers are excellent! This is a great easy meal prep recipe.

This recipe is also highly flexible. The goal here is to use what you’ve got! You’ll find a bunch of sub ideas in the “substitutions” section and other ways to modify the meal in the “notes” section below the recipe. Let me know how you make it your own!!

The key is to ensure that each component has enough space and time in the pan to brown nicely before adding the next one. We want the veggies to get nice and brown — not to steam and get mushy, which is what would happen if we added everything to the pan at once. If your skillet is small (like less than 12 inches in diameter), instead of scooching the browned ingredients to the side, transfer them to a bowl before adding the next round.

20-minute summer sauté

Serves 2

Cook time: 20 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini and/or yellow squash, sliced into thin half circles

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 chicken sausages (anything works — Italian, roasted garlic, even chicken & apple will be delish), sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups frozen or fresh white corn

Black pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Optional toppings: feta, fresh soft green herbs (basil is so great here)

Cut 2 zucchini in half vertically, then into thin half-circle slices.

Warm 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil over medium-high heat in your largest skillet, then add the zucchini in as even a layer as possible. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden-brown, then stir. Do your best to flip them all over, but don’t stress over it! Spread them into an even layer again and cook until the second side is golden-brown, another 3 to 4 minutes. When they are browned all over, season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

While the zucchini is cooking, slice 2 chicken sausages into 1/4-inch thick rounds and halve 1 cup cherry tomatoes.

Scooch the cooked zucchini over to one side of the skillet, then reposition your skillet so that the zucchini is off the flame and the now-empty part of the skillet is centered.

just scooch the zucchini and/or squash over as far as you can!

Add another little drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil to the empty side of the pan if it looks dry, then add the sliced chicken sausage and halved tomatoes and brown them all over, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes.

cook the sausage and tomatoes on the now-empty part of the pan.

Mince 2 garlic cloves while the sausage and tomatoes are cooking.

Add a tiny bit more oil to the pan if it’s looking dry, then add the minced garlic, 1 1/2 cups corn, and several grinds of black pepper right on top of the sausage and tomatoes. Stir everything together until the corn is hot and all excess moisture has evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Stir in 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Taste. Does it need more tanginess? Add up to another tablespoon of vinegar (I use 2 tablespoons!). Does it taste flat? Add more salt! You gotta get in there and own this seasoning process, honey! Every summer veggie is so different and requires more/less help to taste like the best version of itself!

Divide between two plates (or, ideally, coupe bowls).

If you want to go the extra mile, garnish with feta (however much you want!) and fresh herbs (same!).

ENJOY!

Can I cook raw meat with this meal? Chicken sausages are typically pre-cooked, so we’re just reheating and browning them in the skillet. I like using pre-cooked meat for this meal because 1) It saves time. And 2) They come pre-flavored with lots of herbs and spices, meaning we can use fewer ingredients. That said, you can definitely sub the chicken sausage out for an uncooked sausage or for raw meat like chicken, pork tenderloin, or steak cut into bite-sized pieces (or even ground meat) — just cook the raw meat first in the skillet by itself until it’s browned and cooked through, then transfer it to a bowl before starting on the veggies. You’ll also want to season it with some dried herbs and spices as it cooks, like garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, extra salt, etc. Stir the cooked meat back in with the veggies once they’ve all browned.

Make it brunch-y: Use a breakfast sausage instead, which will give it a sweet and savory vibe.

Love your leftovers: Like I said above, this is a great meal prep recipe. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. I’d ideally only add the feta and fresh herbs to the portion you’re eating now, but it’s no big deal if they’ve already been mixed in.

I don’t have a large skillet: No prob. Go back up and read the “how to double it” and “do your thing” sections above the recipe.

Add a grain: I’ve been eating this meal as is and find it plenty filling. But you could absolutely serve it with some brown rice, quinoa, farro, or another grain you love to bulk up the meal!

Add some heat: Sprinkle in some crushed red pepper flakes when you add the black pepper or drizzle on some chili crisp or hot sauce.

Gimme some greens : Throw in a few handfuls of spinach after the corn has cooked when you’re stirring everything together.

Vegetarian : Use a vegan sausage or omit the sausage and add more veg like mushrooms, eggplant, extra zucchinis, etc., and/or add a grain.

Gluten-free: Triple check that the chicken sausage you’re buying is gluten free.

Dairy-free: Skip the feta or use a DF feta.

Zucchini : Summer squash, eggplant, green beans, mushrooms

EVOO : Olive oil or a neutral oil like sunflower, safflower, grapeseed, canola, etc. Butter would also work!

Kosher salt: Lemon salt would be great.

Chicken sausages: Like I said, any flavor of chicken sausage — Italian, roasted garlic, chicken & apple, etc. — will be delish. You could also use pork or turkey hotdogs if you have a ton leftover from the Fourth. If you have some leftover cooked meat in your fridge — maybe some pork tenderloin, cookout chicken, or shredded chicken — throw it in there instead! See the “raw meat” note above for more.

Cherry tomatoes : Baby tomatoes are going to be best here, so cherry, sungold, grape, or cocktail tomatoes. If you’re feeling extra lazy you can skip halving them. Campari would also be good; cut them into quarters rather than halves. You could also use a chopped heirloom tomato if it’s what you’ve got! If you hate tomatoes, diced red bell pepper, summer squash (thinly sliced into half moons like the zucchini), extra zucchini, or chopped mushrooms would all be great.

Garlic cloves: 2 cubes frozen minced garlic or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Corn : 1 red bell pepper, diced, or see the other veggie options listed under zucchini and cherry tomatoes.

Balsamic : I love the sweetness that balsamic vinegar gives to this meal!! But apple cider, white wine, or red wine vinegar would also add some nice tang.

Feta : Parm or cotija

Fresh herbs: Use whatever fresh green herbs you have and love! Basil, cilantro, and/or flat-leaf parsley are my faves for this.

