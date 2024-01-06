Given that we’re officially in the winter chapter of winter — rather than the holiday chapter — I decided that it was time for a pot of stew. Specifically, one that’s absolutely brimming with both nutritious vegetables and addictive flavor. And because it’s about to escalate to the blizzard chapter for some of you, I’m sending this a day early!

One of the most popular recipes over the summer was this sunshine curry, and today’s recipe is my wintry answer to that. Instead of summer veggies like zucchini and squash, we’re using a classic and comforting mirepoix (aka minced onion, carrots, and celery) as the base for our stew. We’re also bringing in a legume for plant-based protein, and adding red curry paste and coconut milk for next-level flavor and creaminess.

Legumes like the red lentils we’re using today are filled with antioxidants and fiber, and boost our health in SO many ways (they can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol! they can help ward off heart disease! they reduce cell damage!). We should all be eating more legumes this year and beyond, and this delicious curry is here to help us do just that.

no lentils, please

That said… if you’re a lentil hater, there are sub options of course. You can swap in 2 cans of drained chickpeas or any white beans. Only use 1 cup of stock and simmer the chickpeas and veggies for 25 minutes. Or make chicken curry! For that, throw a pound of chicken tenders in when you add the quart of stock. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes, take it out and shred it, then add it back in. See the “substitutions” section below the recipe for another vegetarian option. (If you’re a new WTC subscriber, don’t sleep on the notes and subs below the recipe! Lots of good intel down there.)

more soup

If curry isn’t your thing but you’re still craving a big pot of soup or stew, try one of these fan faves from the WTC archives:

coconut curry lentil veggie stew

Serves 6 to 8

Cook time: 45 to 50 minutes