Military towns like Coronado, CA, have a unique allure — the transient nature of them makes the entire community so welcoming of new people. There's an openness and a willingness to meet and embrace newcomers that I think is unique to a military town.

Or maybe it's just that Coronado is literally the most beautiful, idyllic town in the world, and everyone walks and bikes everywhere, and sees the ocean everyday, so everyone's really happy all the time?

When we lived in Coronado while George was in the Navy, we were lucky to meet the nicest family on the entire island, who have become lifelong friends. The Hartigans have a huge crew of the most lovely friends, and they welcomed me with open arms into their weekly Friday Night Pizza Night (FNPN) and many other hangouts when I met them while George was deployed. PS, yes, these are our Coronado Cookie friends!

One of the things that made me feel like I'd really found *my people* was when they invited me over on Halloween and Nancy had made two huge pots of chili — a white chili and a tomato-based beef chili. My mom does the exact same thing when she hosts chili nights, setting out her mismatched collection of mugs for people to fill up with chili and toppings.

Chili on Halloween has been a tradition ever since, and if you're having people drop by this Halloween, I can't recommend it enough. Make a pot, leave it simmering on the back of the stove over low heat (or in a crockpot), and invite everyone to drop in on their way trick or treating.

We are entering the season of traditions, and this has to be one of my favorites. Whether you make two pots of chili or just one, make this creamy turkey chili. Honestly, it’s pretty perfect, with the creamy base, tender turkey, pops of crisp corn, and of course I had to throw some kale in there which absorbs the flavor so nicely but wilts into the soup in a way that kale haters wont even notice its presence. Mom and Nancy would be proud.

And yes, I’m willing to admit that kale in chili is weird, but I can’t resist the opportunity to add it to recipes like this where it hides so well but gives us all of those nutritional benefits! I won’t blame you if you leave it out, but you also won’t blame me if you add it.

make two pots!

The first recipe I developed post maternity leave with baby Cashel was beef and three-bean chili — it went out exactly a year ago today! It would be the perfect accompaniment to this white turkey chili if you, like my mom and Nancy, want to offer options.

chili just tastes better out of a mug. it's a fact.

creamy white turkey chili