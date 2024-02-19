It’s meal plan day! If you’re new here, once a month we create a week-long meal plan that includes lunch and dinner for five days. And we write the grocery list so that all you have to do is cook!

We’re going for cozy meals this month to embrace the last few weeks of winter. We’re also doubling some elements early in the week to make cooking as easy as possible as the week goes on, AND are purposefully cooking a couple recipes that yield a ton (like enough to feed 6 people) to stock the fridge with amazing leftovers for lunches.

These meal plans are currently written to feed 4ish people dinner and 1 to 2 adults lunch. So if you’re cooking for 1 or 2 all week, you can halve meals as needed, or cut the number of meals in half and eat dinner leftovers for lunch all week. You do you!

Click the PDF below for a shopping list. If you need to edit yours for any reason (to sub an ingredient or cut some meals from the lineup), copy and paste it into a new Google doc or phone note and edit as needed.

DINNER DAY #1 // 30-minute honey gochujang glazed salmon and broccoli bowls

Have you cooked the gochujang salmon bowls yet!?

This is truly such a nutritious meal that you can absolutely cook when you don’t feel like cooking. While you’re cooking, double the coconut rice ingredients — use a big pot to fit it all — to have another batch of coconut rice on hand for dinner later this week. Store your leftover rice in an airtight container in the fridge. Like I say in the post, only buy as much salmon as you plan to eat tonight because leftover fish is not fab.

OK, let’s get our veggies in. This salad’s a cult favorite, and will set you up for digestive success this week. The recipe is written to yield 1 big salad, and we’re going to have this for lunch tomorrow too, so double the ingredients. If you’re fixing lunch for 2 people, double it again! Go ahead and prep the salad all at once, but only dress the half you’re eating today. Dress the other half tomorrow.

DINNER DAY #2 // cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet

Cozy and delicious. This recipe makes a big ole skillet worth of cheesy enchiladas, enough to feed up to 6, so count on it for a lunch option later this week.

LUNCH DAY #3 // fiber-packed kale salad (AKA 💩🥗)

You already prepped this salad yesterday, so all you have to do is dress it and dig in!

DINNER DAY #3 // creamy but cream-less tomato soup

The most delicious and perfect-for-late-winter way to consume a ton of vegetables. If you want to skip the biscuits, feel free — you can make grilled cheeses or even just toast a piece of bread with cheese on top for a similar effect. This recipe makes a big batch, so you will have leftovers for lunches the rest of the week.

LUNCH DAY #4 // leftover chicken and veggie enchilada OR tomato soup

Whatcha in the mood for? If you have any leftover 💩🥗 ingredients, you can do a soup + salad combo, but I promise the soup is satiating on its own!

DINNER DAY #4 // 30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice and sauces

You’ve already prepped the rice for this, so all you have to do is cook your pork and whip up the sauces! Also… THE SAUCES. If you haven’t made this meal yet, you’re in for a treat.

LUNCH DAY #5 // leftover chicken and veggie enchiladas OR tomato soup

Leftover soup will stay good in the fridge for up to 4 days, and enchiladas, up to 3 days. So if either are lingering in the fridge and you’re over it for now/won’t finish it within that range, freeze it!!

DINNER DAY #5 // smashburgers + fries

If you’re in the mood for a bit of a project, make the homemade fries — they’re incredible and worth the extra effort. But if you’re looking for ease, skip ‘em and buy and bake frozen fries instead!