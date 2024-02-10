Oh boy, are you in for a treat this week! Today’s recipe is a super saucy bowl full of coconut rice, gochujang and honey glazed salmon, and broccoli. The coconut rice and broccoli cook together in one pot using my rather genius dish-saving method, and the salmon comes together really quickly in a skillet.

All in all, this recipe shouldn’t take longer than 30 minutes to make, the cleanup is minimal, and it feels very restaurant-y.

PS: Even if you don’t love salmon, I feel 99.9% sure that you will be into this recipe. There’s so much flavor, plus we are making these little salmon nuggets that feel less fishy for non-fish lovers.

Salmon is the ULTIMATE good mood food — it’s packed with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which can curb inflammation throughout the body, increase blood flow to the brain, help stabilize our moods, and more. Given that February is the most depressing month ever, I figure we can all use an extra dose of that right about now!

Here are a few tips to keep in mind before you start cooking … but, as always, there are more in the notes section beneath the recipe!

If you’re an air fryer fanatic , you can cook your salmon in there! Marinate the salmon in the sauce for a few hours or overnight then dry it off (save the marinade!), transfer it to the air fryer, and spray it with cooking spray. Cooking it at 425°F for 9 to 12 minutes (exact time will depend on your particular air-fryer) should make it nice and crispy. While it’s cooking, add the reserved marinade and the butter to a pot and boil it until thickened.

If your salmon has skin on it , here’s a quick video walking you through how to easily remove it. Or you can ask your fishmonger (fish salesperson) to do it for you. They might even be down to cube it! Or you can just leave the skin on.

If you really just can’t do salmon , this will work perfectly with cubed chicken breasts or thighs. Chicken will likely need 4 minutes per side to cook through. You could also swap in shrimp, but you will need to cook it for less time — like only 1 minute per side — before you add the sauce.

George and I pretty much only eat out of bowls these days. Everything is more fun and more enjoyable to eat out of a bowl! I’m not talking a deep cereal or soup bowl, I’m talking a shallow “coupe” or pasta style bowl like the ones pictured here. I love these, these, and these.

The countdown to Valentine’s Day is on! I plan to cook this recipe Wednesday night because George said, “I’d like to eat that at least twice a week for the rest of my life,” when he tried it — so why reinvent the wheel? But here are a few other meal options that would be excellent to cook for your Valentine/Galentines.

I had so much fun chatting with my friend Cameron Rogers, aka the Freckled Foodie, when I was in NYC the other week. We deviated a bit from the typical So Into That format, but covered A LOT of ground chatting all things mom guilt (we both feel like it’s not actually guilt), keeping work stress from interfering with family time, time blocking, divvying up household chores with our partners, and more. Click here or below to listen!

30-minute honey gochujang glazed salmon and broccoli bowls with coconut rice

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: ~30 minutes

Tools: