It’s January meal plan time!

And, if I do say so myself, v6 is our best meal plan yet. We put a LOT of time and effort into creating a meal plan where the ingredients and leftovers overlap to reduce waste and reduce time in the kitchen!

Our goal for this weeklong meal plan: Eat as many plants as possible. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, herbs, spices, legumes — this month’s meal plan is PACKED with foods that will boost your mood, gut health, brain function, etc. All the good things. We have a few servings of lean meat and fish in the mix, but plant foods are really the star of the show — there are more than 35 in this lineup!

We’re meal-prepping and repeating some ingredients throughout the week to make cooking (especially cooking lunches) as painless as possible. And if you need breakfast ideas, here are two quick high-protein recipes I’ve recently shared on IG: chive and cheddar omelet and chili crisp breakfast quesadilla. I’ve also been very into Greek yogurt + a swirl of nut butter + pistachios + chia seeds + fresh berries lately.

If you love this meal plan, it was inspired by my Good Mood Food weeklong meal plans, which you can find here. I also have meal prep plans there where you cook everything on a Sunday and then eat the prepped foods in different ways all week long!

As always, let me know if you cook this meal plan or have any questions!!

xx

Caro

Download the full grocery list — organized by section in the grocery store — below.

a really simple meal plan v6 grocery list 58.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PS: You can find all past meal plans in the index.

Day #1 DINNER: Hella green pasta

It’s a delicious and cozy fan fave — and also, the sauce includes a pound of kale! Nearly a pound of spinach! So much garlic to help us fight off all of these winter colds. Antioxidant-filled EVOO! The way this recipe’s written, you’ll wind up with a leftover batch of sauce, which we’ll use later this week to make that night’s dinner super easy.

While you’re already at the stove cooking pasta, cook some quinoa (or brown rice! or farro!) to use for lunches this week. Add 2 cups dry quinoa (any color) and 4 cups broth, water, or water + Better Than Bouillon to a pot. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed and the quinoa’s soft. Fluff with a fork. Let it cool then store it in an airtight container.

DAY #2 LUNCH: Quinoa and orange salad with maple balsamic vinaigrette

Make the maple balsamic vinaigrette from this recipe (we’re going to have the whole salad for lunch later in the week, but for now we just need the dressing).

Mix 2 cups warmed quinoa, a cup of chopped baby spinach, 1/4 cup pistachios or pepitas, and 1 peeled and thinly sliced navel orange (or sumo, if you can find them!). Add 2 tablespoons dressing and toss. Taste and, if needed, add more dressing a teaspoon at a time until it’s delicious.

OPTIONAL: Quinoa and pistachios both contain substantial amounts of protein (and we’re making chicken for dinner tonight), but if you want more protein, you can add 1/4 cup chickpeas (drained and rinsed) or thinly sliced turkey (like from the deli).

Use leftover hella green pasta sauce instead of making the ridiculously tasty green sauce. Double the chicken (you will need to use another sheet pan) to use for lunches the rest of week.

NOTE: If you have 2 ounces of Parm in your fridge to sprinkle onto the potatoes, do it! But I wasn’t going to add an extra block of cheese to your shopping list just for that, so omit if you’re out, no worries, it’ll still be delicious!

DAY #3 LUNCH: Chicken and quinoa green bowls

Add 2 cups cooked quinoa, 1 ½ cups chopped spinach, 2 cubed chicken breasts, 2 tablespoons hella green pasta sauce, and the juice of 1 lemon to a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals until the hella green sauce gets soft, then mix it in. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Yes, you just wilted spinach in the microwave!

Divide the quinoa and chicken between two bowls. Add 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes to each. Top each bowl with 1 more tablespoon hella green sauce. Do a dumpster dive in your fridge and scrounge up any other fresh, crunchy toppings, or leftover roasted vegetables and throw those on there too. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of pepitas or pistachios.

You’ll wind up with extra feta sauce and pickled onions. Add an extra cubed sweet potato to your baking sheet (if it’s too crowded, use another sheet pan) to save for lunch tomorrow. Store all leftover components in separate airtight containers.

I love to add quinoa to this meal for added protein (about 1/2 cup per bowl), and pistachios or pepitas too for some extra nutrients and crunch!

Now we’re making this whole salad — remember, you already made the dressing earlier this week! Instead of butternut squash, you’ll use your leftover sweet potato from last night. Use the leftover chicken you have in the fridge. Top with some pickled onions and/or a drizzle of feta sauce!

DAY #4 DINNER: Creamy white turkey chili

Cozy, delicious, and filled with veggies. Garnish with pickled onion!

DAY #5 LUNCH: Leftover turkey chili

Is there anything better and easier than a bowl of leftover soup?

Time for some fish! Halve this recipe if you’re feeding one or two — fish leftovers aren’t fab. Instead of rice, serve it with any leftover quinoa you still have in the fridge. Pistachios or pepitas would be delicious subbed in for the macadamia nuts if you’re trying to cut down on groceries.

SNACKS: Crudités and/or pita + sauces

I love having good sauces like the hella green sauce and feta sauce on hand to snack on throughout the week. Dip crudités (aka thinly sliced raw veggies) or pita or any other cracker into the leftover sauces you’ve filled your fridge with.