Some recipes are really quick and easy for me to develop and write up, while others take iteration after iteration — sometimes dozens of attempts — before the expectation in my head lines up with what’s happening on the plate.

This recipe falls into the dozens category.

I won’t bore you with the details, but I will tell ya this — George and I are absolutely obsessed with this recipe. Which is a good thing, because we’ve eaten it a lot over the past three months. When we’re in the mood for a lighter meal, we go with just fish and veggies. When we need a little more, we add a nice big scoop of brown or sushi rice.

It is so easy, it is so delicious, and the cleanup is practically nonexistent.

If you have kids, I find that halibut is the one fish that I can almost always get my boys to eat — it’s really mild, has a dense texture (aka it’s not slimy), and doesn't taste “fishy” at all.

This is the ultimate quick and nutritious weeknight meal — the kale becomes tender on the bottom as it braises in the ginger marinade, but crispy on the surface, the peppers absorb the sauce so nicely, and the macadamia crusted fish feels so gourmet but is so, so simple. I hope you love it as much as we do!

Just a friendly reminder that frozen rice is your friend on a busy weeknight. I grab the frozen white and brown rice at Trader Joe’s, or InnovAsian brand at the regular grocery store. Heat it in the microwave then stir in some butter, rice vinegar, and salt — right into the bag if you’re feeling extra lazy. So good.

sheet-pan macadamia-crusted halibut

Serves 4

Cook time: ~45 minutes