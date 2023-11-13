The holiday season has officially begun (!!!) and whether you’re planning to travel or host next week, I think we could all use a little ease in the kitchen right now. So for November’s really simple meal plan, we’re focused on quick cook times (most of these come together in 30 minutes or less!) and mood-boosting foods — because… holidays. We’re also avoiding turkey for obvious reasons.

Let me know if you cook all or some of these!

Download the full grocery list — organized by section in the grocery store — below.

Hope this makes your season bright! Or at least your week!

xx Caro

click here for the post

a really simple meal plan v.4

Dinner #1: Honey Soy Glazed Cod

Let’s start the week with some brain food! Fish, kale, ginger, garlic. Yum. This recipe doesn’t take a ton of time, but it’s pretty hands on, so let’s cook it early in the week when motivation is high. If you want to cut back on cook time/clean up, use frozen rice (mix the butter, garlic, and soy right into the bag once it’s done).

This recipe makes a lot of rice but if you know you’ll eat all of it tonight, double the rice so you’ll have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. If you’re using bagged rice, be sure you buy enough to have 1 to 2 cups of rice for lunch tomorrow! Go ahead and cook/microwave the extra rice tonight and store it in an airtight container.

Lunch #1: A Quickie Veggie Fried Rice

Day-old rice is ideal for fried rice! Dumpster dive in your fridge and freezer to find 2 cups of vegetables. Frozen peas, edamame, and/or corn, chopped carrots, broccoli, asparagus, kimchi, cabbage, spinach, onion, bell pepper — any of these would be delicious! Chop up your fresh veggies into small, (roughly) even pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons of any cooking oil in a large skillet over medium heat. If you have some, add 1 to 2 minced garlic cloves and up to a tablespoon of grated ginger. Stir for 30 seconds. Add your chopped fresh veggies and sauté for about 5 minutes. Raise the heat to medium-high and add your frozen veggies (and any leftover kale or fish you may have in the fridge!). Cook for 3 minutes. Add 1 to 2 cups of day-old rice and sauté for 3 more minutes. Move the ingredients to one side of the pan then crack 1 to 2 eggs on the empty side. Scramble them, chopping them up into little bits as they cook, then incorporate the eggs into the rest of the fried rice. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, and rice vinegar to taste.

Dinner #2: Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta

You’re gonna be sick of pumpkin soon, so go ahead and make this cozy fall meal one more time before you move on for the year! Hang on to the leftover pumpkin for a smoothie later in the week (I promise it’s good, recipe below) — store it in an airtight container in the fridge.

Lunch #2: Leftover Pumpkin Pasta

Because it’s even better the next day! Reheat in the microwave, on the stovetop (stir in a few splashes of water or milk while you’re cooking), or in the oven at 350°F for about 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through.

Breakfast or Snack: Apple + Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Make this any day of the week! Swap one of the apples out for your leftover canned pumpkin purée.

This is such a classic good mood food meal. We’ve got homemade Greek yogurt “granch,” giving us healthy probiotics. We’ve got TWLEVE different plant foods (including persimmons, which are a true highlight of this season and should be available at your grocery store now!). And, because we’re using a store-bought rotisserie chicken, it requires zero cooking.

Lunch #3: Chicken + Arugula Salad OR Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Down for another salad? Top this recipe’s arugula salad with leftover rotisserie chicken. Don’t use all of the arugula though, because we need some for dinner later this week. Add some pepitas and any other leftover vegetables you may have from the Souvla salad (fennel would be great).

Need a sandwich instead? Layer pesto, mayo, chicken, and whatever cheese you have in the fridge between sandwich bread, spread mayo on the outside of the bread, and toast on medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes per side.

It’s getting toward the end of the week and you’re getting sick of cooking, amirite? This 3-ingredient street taco meal is always in my back pocket for nights like this. These tacos have so much flavor in so few ingredients and take literally 10 minutes to cook. Use your leftover pickled onions from yesterday’s dinner, which will cut down on prep time even more.

Lunch #4: Chorizo Nachos (or Quesadilla or Burrito Bowl or Salad)

Top tortilla chips with leftover chorizo filling and/or any other veggies (chopped bell pepper, onion, spinach, etc.) you have in the fridge. Sprinkle shredded Cheddar cheese all over top and microwave for 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese is melty. Drizzle with any salsa and leftover crema from your street tacos. DIG IN!

Alternatively, use leftover chorizo filling to make quesadillas, burrito bowls, or a salad!

Let’s end the week with a pizza party! Check out the riffs section in that post for other pizza ideas (mushroom, TJ’s elote, cacio e pepe), if you’re cooking for a crowd and want a few options. Use the rest of the arugula from lunch the other day for the ensalata. To save time (and avoid cleaning your blender), you can buy Rao's marinara for your pizza sauce.

Editor: Molly Ramsey

Illustrations: Nhung Lê