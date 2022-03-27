Click here for the WTC recipe index (it’ll help you meal plan for the week!), and for a printer-friendly PDF of this recipe, scroll to the very bottom of the post.

I love chicken schnitzel. The meat is so incredibly tender, the breading is perfectly crispy, and overall it really is easy to cook. Easy, but not simple.

You see, there’s the breading phase, which requires dirtying up three — yes I said THREE — bowls. Then we have to fry or bake it, so there’s another dirty pan. We’re making a lovely lemon-y Parm-y salad as a side dish, so there goes another dirty bowl.

Eek.

You can see why it’s taken me a full year and a half of What To Cook to build up enough courage to tell you, my beloved readers who trust me with dirtying as few dishes as possible, to dirty up this many dishes and cook a recipe that requires this many steps.

But it’s worth it! I promise, it’s so, so worth it. This is a dinner party-worthy meal that comes together in just about 45 minutes. You won’t regret it!!!

sesame chicken schnitzel

Serves 4

~45 minutes

Tools: